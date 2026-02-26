House+ Bubble: Singapore’s largest 24-hour spa opens in Jurong East with herbal pools, unlimited buffet and a cinema

C-everything has quietly – and confidently – taken root in Singapore.

From fiery mala cravings and Chagee pit stops in nearly every mall, to beauty hauls from Joocyee and Judydoll along Orchard Road, we’ve embraced the wave wholeheartedly. And if you’ve ever returned from China raving about those sprawling, all-inclusive 24-hour spas where time simply dissolves – well, you won’t need a passport for your next one.

All it takes is a trip to the West.

A short walk from Jurong East MRT, tucked within Perennial Business City, House+ Bubble rises like a wellness playground for grown-ups – a 50,000 sq ft urban retreat that feels worlds away from the city rush. And this is only phase one.