House+ Bubble: Singapore’s largest 24-hour spa opens in Jurong East with herbal pools, unlimited buffet and a cinema
With bath therapies, body treatments, fully stocked F&B, relaxation halls, a cinema and an E-sports room – you’ll never want to leave.
C-everything has quietly – and confidently – taken root in Singapore.
From fiery mala cravings and Chagee pit stops in nearly every mall, to beauty hauls from Joocyee and Judydoll along Orchard Road, we’ve embraced the wave wholeheartedly. And if you’ve ever returned from China raving about those sprawling, all-inclusive 24-hour spas where time simply dissolves – well, you won’t need a passport for your next one.
All it takes is a trip to the West.
A short walk from Jurong East MRT, tucked within Perennial Business City, House+ Bubble rises like a wellness playground for grown-ups – a 50,000 sq ft urban retreat that feels worlds away from the city rush. And this is only phase one.
More family-friendly and lifestyle spaces – including a children’s play castle and interactive zones – are set to roll out in phase two, transforming the space into a multi-generational sanctuary where everyone, from toddlers to tired executives, can find their escape.
The spa is in soft launch phase and will officially open on Mar 14.
SOAK YOUR TROUBLES AWAY
Step into the bathing zone and the outside world begins to soften.
The soaking pools – thoughtfully divided by gender – are infused with rotating herbal blends designed to do more than just relax. One pool might ease muscle tension; another promotes circulation; yet another nourishes tired skin. Steam curls into the air, conversation drops to a murmur, and the ritual of bathing becomes slow, intentional, almost meditative.
Beyond the pools, heated therapy rooms offer deeper restoration. The Salt Therapy Room glows gently with Himalayan crystal salt, its warmth easing fatigue and quieting the body. In the Mugwort Herbal Room, the earthy aroma envelops you – traditionally believed to ease respiration, dispel “dampness” and improve sleep.
Want to elevate the experience? Indulge in a professional body scrub – choose between red wine or milk – for a full-body polish that leaves skin silky smooth. Add on a thorough hair wash or rejuvenating deep cleanse, and emerge feeling brand new.
For those who prefer privacy, private soak rooms and secluded massage and reflexology suites offer a cocooned retreat away from curious eyes.
Before you leave the bathing area, stop by the Luxury Skincare Bar (which is stocked with Lancome skincare, Dior fragrances, Givenchy makeup and Dyson hair dryers at this time) – because glowing skin is the best souvenir.
A COMPLETE SPA-CATION
If you’re making a day of it – and you absolutely should – House+ Bubble’s treatment menu reads like a wellness wish list.
Ease stubborn knots with the Artistic Shiatsu massage, designed to rebalance yin and yang energies while restoring flow to tired limbs. Feeling sluggish? The Elegant Vitality Wellness foot reflexology session works pressure points to leave you lighter, brighter and recharged.
For skin that needs revival, pampering facials by Doterra and Jurlique promise a healthy, luminous glow. Or explore traditional therapies such as gua sha, cupping and ear candling – ancient techniques that continue to draw modern devotees.
MORE THAN JUST A SPA
But what truly sets House+ Bubble apart is that it isn’t just a spa – it’s a micro-retreat built for lingering.
After your soak, slip into a meditation room or opt for a singing bowl session, where resonant vibrations quieten the mind. Stretch out in a relaxation hall, curl up in the reading room, or retreat into a capsule pod (available after Mar 14) for a proper nap.
Feeling social? Catch a film in the in-house cinema or challenge your friends in the Esports room – because wellness can come with a little adrenaline, too.
And when hunger strikes – as it inevitably will – head to the dining hall. The buffet spread ranges from comforting local favourites like Bak Kut Teh and Yangzhou Fried Rice to chilled seafood (think lobster, crab, shrimp and mussels), grilled meats, dumplings and Western pastries.
During the soft opening, the spread is lighter – sushi, fruits and ice-cream – but still perfect for grazing between soaks.
Wash it all down with everything from artisanal teas and lattes to canned drinks and even fresh coconut water.
THE DETAILS
House+ Bubble officially opens on Mar 14 and operates 24 hours daily – making midnight spa runs entirely possible.
Entry passes start from S$119 per adult and S$39 per child for five hours. A midnight surcharge of S$19 per person applies from 12am to 5am on weekends and public holidays.
For now, there’s a soft opening promotion at S$49 per adult for three hours, which includes access to the bathing facilities plus unlimited fruit, beverages and ice-cream.
Because sometimes, the best getaway isn’t overseas.
It’s just one MRT ride away.