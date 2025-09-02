Are you applying skincare too roughly? It might lead to sagging, ageing skin

Like showering or brushing our teeth, putting on skincare products is one of those repetitive everyday tasks in our skincare routine that we tend not to give much thought to.

Most people pay more attention to the products they are using rather than how they are applying them. However, using the wrong techniques can potentially undo the benefits of your skincare products by causing skin damage or accelerated ageing.

Take heed, if you’re used to slapping on your toner or rubbing moisturiser vigorously onto your skin – these actions can have adverse effects on your mien, according to Dr Stephanie Ho, consultant dermatologist at Stephanie Ho Dermatology.