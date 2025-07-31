Seamless or lacy? Snug or stretchy? Local lingerie experts share how to choose underwear that fits
Tired of wedgies, waistbands that dig in, or underwear that just doesn’t sit right? We round up expert-approved tips to help you shop smarter.
For something so close to our skin, shopping for underwear can feel oddly stressful. Do you go for comfort or cuteness? Size up or down if you’re in between? Will that seamless brief really stay put under a bodycon dress – or end up rolling halfway down your hips by lunchtime?
For many, the lingerie drawer is a graveyard of styles that looked great online but didn’t quite work in real life. The culprit? Poor fit, wrong fabric, or styles that don’t match your wardrobe (or your body’s needs). But buying underwear doesn’t have to be a gamble. With the right guidance, it’s possible to find pieces that look good, feel better – and actually suit your lifestyle.
Below, we address the most common underwear questions and shopping struggles with help from experts from homegrown lingerie brands – Elfaine Tan, founder of I’m In, and Justine Ng, head of operations for Chalone, a Singaporean lingerie purveyor.
FIT AND SIZING: IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT NUMBERS
Many women default to their clothing size when shopping for underwear, but that’s rarely the best approach. “A perfect fit isn’t just about numbers,” said Ng. “We ditch the measuring tape because we fit by trained sight.”
Instead of fixating on size tags, think about how the underwear sits and moves with your body. “We look at the band, whether there’s gaping or digging, and how the piece flows when you move,” she explained.
If you’re unsure whether something fits right, Ng suggests a visual check: “If it digs, slips or leaves marks, it’s a no go. Your underwear should feel secure without squeezing, and it should feel like second skin.”
And don’t be afraid to revisit your sizing over time. “Your best fit changes with time, so trust your instincts,” she added. Whether it’s weight fluctuations, post-pregnancy changes or just getting older, your body shifts – and your underwear should shift with it.
BETWEEN SIZES? CONSIDER THE FABRIC
What if you’re between sizes? Ng’s advice: “Size up if you love comfort, or go snug for style – but check the fabric.” Spandex blends offer stretch and are more forgiving for a tighter fit, while fabrics like satin and lace require more care.
“Lace is gorgeous, but it can be less forgiving,” she explained. While many modern lace pieces are blended with elastic materials, others still lack stretch. “Those don’t negotiate – so if it feels tight, it’s best to size up.”
That said, lace is evolving. Tan points to I’m In’s “air-ee lace”, a lightweight, stretch-infused material that’s designed for comfort and breathability. “Lace doesn’t have to mean discomfort. It’s one of the reasons why we developed our own version,” she said.
Satin, on the other hand, is less accommodating. “It has zero patience for tight fits,” warned Ng. A snug satin piece can flatten your curves or highlight the wrong areas, while sizing up lets the fabric drape elegantly.
Mesh is the wildcard. “Stretchy mesh loves a snug fit,” said Ng. “But if it’s structured or stiff, it needs some wiggle room.” Her tip? Always test the stretch before committing.
BREATHABILITY IS NON-NEGOTIABLE
Given Singapore’s heat and humidity, choosing breathable fabrics is essential. Ng recommends lightweight blends like modal, cotton-spandex, or microfibre that wick moisture and dry quickly.
On the flip side, thicker lace or polyester-heavy fabrics tend to trap heat and can quickly become uncomfortable in the humidity.
A quick tip? Hold the fabric up to the light. If you can see a bit of transparency and it feels cool to the touch, it’s likely to be breathable and a better bet for everyday wear.
Try: Chalone Edgies Clean Finish Microfibre Hipster, S$24.90
Not all seamless undies are created equal. “True seamless underwear is made with no stitching at the edges. If you see seams or hems, it’s likely just ‘seamless-looking’,” explained Tan.
When made properly, these invisible MVPs are especially useful under slinky materials, bodycon dresses or sheer skirts, helping you avoid unwanted VPL (visible panty lines) while still staying comfortable.
YES, YOU CAN WEAR LACE EVERY DAY
Lace gets a bad rap for being scratchy, stiff or only reserved for special occasions – but that’s changing. “The trick is to pick soft, stretchy flat lace with a cotton gusset (the piece of fabric sewn into the crotch area of the underwear). Avoid scratchy mesh or thick embroidery,” said Tan.
“If you choose soft styles with good lining and stretch, they can feel just as comfortable as regular undies,” she added.
CHOOSING THE RIGHT RISE AND CUT
High-rise styles have made a huge comeback, but how do you know what works for your body? According to Ng, it depends on both your wardrobe and your natural proportions.
“High-rise cuts smooth the waist and work great with high-waisted bottoms. If you have a shorter torso, a low-rise might feel more balanced,” she explained. “Mid-rise pairs well with most outfits and offers comfortable tummy coverage.”
Generally, hipster or bikini cuts are great under low-rise jeans or mid-rise shorts – just make sure the leg openings don’t cut into your hips.
PAIRING UNDERWEAR WITH OUTFITS
The right underwear can create a flawless foundation for your outfit. The key is to match your lingerie to the silhouette and fabric of what you're wearing. Here are Ng’s recommendations for typically tricky clothing:
- Bodycon Dresses: Go for nude, seamless thongs or briefs to avoid VPL.
- Sheer Fabrics: Choose skin-tone, seamless styles for modesty.
- High-Waisted Pants or Jeans: Try high-rise briefs or bikinis for coverage and a secure fit.
- Tight Workout Leggings: Moisture-wicking, seamless thongs or briefs stay invisible and keep you dry.
- Skirts or Dresses with Thigh Slits: Lacy boyshorts or cheeky cuts offer that sweet spot between coverage and flair.
THE "IT" STYLES WOMEN ARE LOVING NOW
According to Tan, seamless high-cut and mid-rise briefs are trending for good reason. “They’re flattering, breathable, and feel like second skin,” she said. With sleek, body-hugging fashion on the rise, these fuss-free styles are fast becoming everyday essentials.
Try: I’m In air-ee Mid-Rise Sleek Seamless Cheekie in Milk Tea, S$15.90
Available at I’M IN.
SHAPEWEAR MISTAKES TO AVOID
When it comes to shapewear, Ng observes that many women make the mistake of “sizing down in hopes of ‘sucking everything in’”. In reality, she points out that too-tight shapewear will only lead to “bulges and discomfort” and advises sticking to your actual size for comfortable, smooth support.
And while shapewear can enhance your silhouette, it’s not a weight-loss tool. “Beware of sales pitches that sound too good to be true,” Ng warned. If it sounds like magic, it probably isn’t.
HOW TO PICK THE RIGHT COMPRESSION
“Everyone's expectations and tolerance for compression differ, so what feels just right for one person might feel way too snug for another,” said Ng. The most important thing, she notes, is to try it on. Here’s what the different compression levels entail:
- Light compression: Subtle smoothing, perfect for daily wear.
- Medium compression: A little more hold – great for events or fitted outfits.
- High compression: Maximum shaping, but should never feel suffocating.
NEW TO SHAPEWEAR? START HERE
For shapewear beginners, both experts suggest starting with versatile pieces that balance comfort and function. “Try a medium compression high-waisted shaping cheekie, or a tummy-control cheekie,” said Tan. “They work under most outfits and provide a just-nice compression – many of our customers wear them daily. It’s like the best of both worlds: Just enough hold, without sacrificing comfort.”
Other beginner-friendly options, according to Ng, include shaping boyshorts for smoothing and an easy fit, and high-waisted thigh slimmers that help to add coverage for thighs and prevent chafing under dresses with slits or form-fitting skirts.
Try: I’m In air-shaper Super High-Rise Seamless Cheekie (Medium Compression), S$29.90
The sweet spot, Ng says, is around 10 to 20 pairs. “This gives you plenty of options for a week or two without stressing about laundry.”
Tan recommends a smart mix to cover all your wardrobe needs:
- Seamless undies for invisible lines under bodycon or fitted outfits.
- Mid-rise briefs for everyday comfort.
- Period-friendly underwear that’s both functional and comfortable.
- One gentle- to medium-compression seamless shaper (“It’s a game-changer under dresses or special outfits when you want that smooth, held-in feel without the bulk of traditional shape wear,” said Tan).
Lastly, Ng suggests replacing your old underwear every six to 12 months, or sooner if they’re showing signs of wear, like stretched out elastic or fading fabric. “Quality over quantity is key, so invest in pieces that feel great and last,” she added.