Seamless or lacy? Snug or stretchy? Local lingerie experts share how to choose underwear that fits

For something so close to our skin, shopping for underwear can feel oddly stressful. Do you go for comfort or cuteness? Size up or down if you’re in between? Will that seamless brief really stay put under a bodycon dress – or end up rolling halfway down your hips by lunchtime?

For many, the lingerie drawer is a graveyard of styles that looked great online but didn’t quite work in real life. The culprit? Poor fit, wrong fabric, or styles that don’t match your wardrobe (or your body’s needs). But buying underwear doesn’t have to be a gamble. With the right guidance, it’s possible to find pieces that look good, feel better – and actually suit your lifestyle.

Below, we address the most common underwear questions and shopping struggles with help from experts from homegrown lingerie brands – Elfaine Tan, founder of I’m In, and Justine Ng, head of operations for Chalone, a Singaporean lingerie purveyor.