How to choose the right type of baseball cap that fits your head and frames your face properly

Since caps come in so many designs, it could prove difficult to pinpoint a particular style that works best for you. However, there are some general guidelines you can reference to find a more flattering fit.

For example, if you have a small head and face, a cap with a shallower fit would sit better. Conversely, if your head and face leans towards the larger side, opt for one with a deeper fit.

This also means that those in the former group will want to avoid trucker caps, which tend to be taller and broader, and dad hats that are oversized, since these styles may look too large on you. That said, it’s not a hard and fast rule – if you can find them in proportions that work well for you.