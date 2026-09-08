Want a Korean hair makeover? Here's how to achieve the Seoul salon look in Singapore

Somewhere between TikTok’s endless before-and-afters and the rise of beauty tourism, getting a haircut has acquired frequent-flyer status.

We have all seen the videos: Someone travels thousands of miles, sits down in front of a hairstylist Insta-famous for dramatic makeovers and emerges looking inexplicably better cast in their own face.

Seoul, in particular, has become a destination for those chasing the precision cuts, airy layers, glossy colours and softly sculpted perms associated with Korean salons.

Ted Kim, managing director of Suchewa by Ted, which specialises in Korean perms, says K-styling has earned a reputation for precision cutting and perm work that “moves differently and lasts longer”. Some of his clients even build a trip to Seoul around a salon appointment “the same way they’d plan around a restaurant booking”.