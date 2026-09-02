Does a bride need more than one wedding dress? How to choose, style, rent or buy your outfits
What's the magic number? A bridal wear expert shares how to choose a selection that balances just the right amount of drama with practicality.
You’re getting hitched, and there’s going to be a banquet, a ceremony or perhaps both. For many brides-to-be, one of the first things that comes to mind is naturally the wedding gown – followed by another question: Do you need an entire wardrobe of bridal outfits, too?
Of course, you want to look your absolute best on the big day. But style isn’t the only consideration. There’s the budget, wedding schedule, venue and logistics of getting in and out of multiple dresses while everything else is going on around you.
Can you make do with just one fabulous gown? Is it necessary to splurge on several different looks? And if you opt for multiple outfits, will all those changes eat into precious time that could be spent enjoying your wedding?
If you’re overwhelmed by the choices – or don’t know where to begin – take a few tips from Ang Jin Yuan, founder of bridal boutiques The Ivory and Muse.
CONSIDER THE LOCATION
It’s tempting to begin gown shopping with a shortlist of styles you’ve always dreamt of wearing. Ang, however, recommends looking at the bigger picture first.
“I always encourage brides to think about the entire wedding journey rather than selecting gowns individually,” she said.
Start with the kind of celebration you’re planning and where it will be held. The venue and setting establish the tone and dress code, providing useful clues as to how formal – or relaxed – your bridal look should be.
Lighter, shorter dresses may feel more at home at a casual or intimate celebration, while a formal ballroom or grand reception can carry a gown with a more dramatic silhouette, elaborate detailing or sweeping train.
Think about how you want to feel at each stage of the wedding.
There are practical considerations, too. An outdoor ceremony means thinking about the weather and terrain, while a celebration involving plenty of walking or moving between locations may call for something easier to manoeuvre in.
Rather than letting trends dictate your choice, Ang suggested thinking about how you want to feel at each stage of the wedding.
“When it comes to the style of your gowns, ask yourself how you want to feel during each part of the celebration. Whether it’s romantic, modern, understated or grand, that emotional intention often guides the wardrobe more naturally than trends,” she said.
PLAN AROUND THE EVENTS OF THE DAY
Weddings are often multi-event affairs, particularly in Singapore. A single day can include a church or tea ceremony, solemnisation, reception or banquet and, sometimes, an after-party.
With so much happening, having more than one outfit can make sense both stylistically and practically. But that doesn’t mean every bride needs several gowns.
In Ang’s opinion, there’s no magic number. “Instead of wondering how many you should have, ask yourself, ‘What kind of experience do I want to create for myself on my wedding day?’” she said.
Think of each outfit as having a job to do.
Think of each outfit as having a job to do. The ceremony gown is typically the showstopper: The one you wear for the walk down the aisle, whether in church, at the solemnisation or during the reception or banquet.
“The ceremony gown is often the one that makes the biggest impact,” Ang explained. “The other outfits tend to prioritise comfort, movement and expressing another side of the bride’s personality.”
That might mean switching from an elaborate gown into something lighter for mingling with guests, or a sleek, dance-friendly dress for the after-party.
SO HOW MANY GOWNS IS BEST?
There’s a strong case for wearing just one gown.
“Choosing just one gown allows you to fully immerse yourself in the celebration without interruptions, and often lets you invest in one exceptional piece you’ll always remember,” said Ang.
Multiple outfits, however, let you show off different sides of your personal style, dress appropriately for different parts of the celebration and add variety to your wedding photographs. They can also provide welcome relief from a heavily embellished or restrictive ceremony gown.
Ensure each outfit switch genuinely enhances the experience, rather than changing simply because you feel you should.
“Switching looks means you can express different styles throughout the day, adapt appropriately to different parts of the celebration, and create greater variety in your photographs. It can also be more comfortable, especially if your ceremony gown is heavily embellished or has a long train,” said Ang.
Before planning several outfit changes, however, consider what each one will cost you in time.
“Don’t underestimate how long it can take,” Ang cautioned. “Beyond changing the gown itself, there may be adjustments to your hairstyle, makeup, jewellery, shoes, veil, bustling the train, and preparing for the next round of photographs.”
Those minutes can quickly add up – and they’re minutes spent away from your guests and festivities.
Her advice? “Ensure each outfit switch genuinely enhances the experience, rather than changing simply because you feel you should,” she said.
MAKE ONE GOWN WORK HARDER
There is a middle ground between wearing one unchanged look all day and disappearing for several complete outfit changes.
A cleverly designed gown can transform as the celebration progresses, giving you the impact of multiple looks without requiring an entirely new dress each time.
“A detachable overskirt, for example, can create a dramatic ceremony silhouette before being removed for a sleeker reception look. Removable sleeves and straps, or a cape or bolero can completely change the character of a gown, too,” said Ang.
If you’re having a gown custom-made, discuss these possibilities with your designer from the start so convertible elements can be incorporated intentionally.
If you’re having a gown custom-made, discuss these possibilities with your designer from the start so convertible elements can be incorporated intentionally.
And don’t overlook the power of styling.
“Even something as simple as changing your jewellery or restyling the hair between the ceremony and reception can make the same gown feel entirely different,” said Ang.
Swap delicate earrings for dramatic chandeliers or a statement choker, replace a traditional veil with a contemporary headpiece, or change your hairstyle. Makeup can similarly be intensified later for a more glamorous finish.
A few well-considered changes may be all you need to make the same gown feel fresh again.
SHOULD YOU RENT OR BUY?
Generally, renting a bridal gown costs less than purchasing one, particularly if you have your eye on a designer piece. But that equation can change beyond traditional bridalwear. A suitable dress from a fashion label, for example, might cost less to buy than a formal gown does to rent.
“Renting is a wonderful option for brides who want access to exceptional designer gowns, prefer having multiple looks while staying within budget, or simply don’t feel the need to preserve their gown after the wedding,” said Ang.
Buying, meanwhile, is necessary if you want a made-to-measure gown or customised design. If your budget allows for only one major splurge, it can make sense to put the money towards the outfit that matters most – often the ceremony gown – and spend less on secondary looks.
Renting is a wonderful option for brides who want access to exceptional designer gowns, prefer having multiple looks while staying within budget.
But Ang stressed that price alone shouldn’t determine the decision.
“Rather than making a decision based purely on price, brides should think about which moments matter most to them, and spend appropriately on the outfits relevant to these,” she advised.
Ultimately, there’s no ideal number of gowns, nor a universally correct answer to whether you should rent or buy. The best bridal wardrobe is the one that works for your venue, schedule, budget and the experience you want to have.
As Ang put it: “It’s about choosing pieces that allow her to feel confident, comfortable and completely herself throughout one of the most meaningful days of her life.”