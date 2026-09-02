Does a bride need more than one wedding dress? How to choose, style, rent or buy your outfits

You’re getting hitched, and there’s going to be a banquet, a ceremony or perhaps both. For many brides-to-be, one of the first things that comes to mind is naturally the wedding gown – followed by another question: Do you need an entire wardrobe of bridal outfits, too?

Of course, you want to look your absolute best on the big day. But style isn’t the only consideration. There’s the budget, wedding schedule, venue and logistics of getting in and out of multiple dresses while everything else is going on around you.

Can you make do with just one fabulous gown? Is it necessary to splurge on several different looks? And if you opt for multiple outfits, will all those changes eat into precious time that could be spent enjoying your wedding?

If you’re overwhelmed by the choices – or don’t know where to begin – take a few tips from Ang Jin Yuan, founder of bridal boutiques The Ivory and Muse.

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