Confused about skincare? Start with this beginner’s guide for healthier skin

“Skincare isn’t one size fits all,” emphasised Dr Lai.

And when it comes to starting a skincare routine, Dr Liew shared that both age and skin conditions are important.

In fact, Dr Lai shared that basic skincare such as moisturiser or emollients can be used in newborns, particularly for those with dry skin or eczema. And with sun protection, the FDA and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have stated that you can start applying on infants as young as six months.

“Conditions like facial eczema and early-stage rosacea can necessitate an earlier start, while for children with normal skin, a simple routine can begin around puberty,” added Dr Liew.

As for targeted treatments, such as retinoids or Vitamin C, Dr Lai advised waiting until concerns arise, whether it is acne in your teens, hyperpigmentation in your 20s or signs of ageing like fine lines in your 30s.

LESS IS MORE OR THE MORE THE MERRIER?

According to Dr Liew, a skincare routine should ideally have a minimum of three steps – cleanse, hydrate and protect, and a maximum of five, which can include a treatment product like a serum. Besides being practical and cost-effective, this “less is more” skincare routine approach also reduces the risk of irritation and allergies.

Dr Lai agreed and shared that with serums, you should try to stick to one or two targeted formulas per routine as adding more risks diluting their benefits or overwhelming your skin.

“Overloading the skin with too many products or actives can lead to irritation, breakouts or long-term sensitivity,” added Dr Yeoh.

But if you still insist on including multiple steps in your skincare routine, Dr Yeoh advised exceeding no more than 10. “Using too many products, especially with active ingredients like acids or retinoids, can disrupt the skin barrier and lead to ‘reactive’ skin – bumps, rashes or sudden breakouts.”