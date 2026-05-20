Jungkook for Calvin Klein: BTS star releases fashion collection featuring hidden details for ARMY

BTS member Jungkook is expanding his partnership with Calvin Klein with a new capsule collection titled Jungkook for Calvin Klein.

Released on Wednesday (May 20), the collection marks the singer’s first fashion collaboration with the brand since becoming a global ambassador in 2023.

The 20-piece capsule includes wardrobe staples such as denim jeans, T-shirts, hoodies and underwear. The collection blends Calvin Klein’s minimalist style with Jungkook’s interest in grunge and 90s biker-inspired fashion.

In a behind-the-scenes video released alongside the launch, Jungkook said he was closely involved in the creative process, from the graphics to smaller design details.