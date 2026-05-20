Jungkook for Calvin Klein: BTS star releases fashion collection featuring hidden details for ARMY
Fans in Singapore can check out the collection at a pop-up at Ion Orchard's Level 1 Atrium from May 20 to 24.
BTS member Jungkook is expanding his partnership with Calvin Klein with a new capsule collection titled Jungkook for Calvin Klein.
Released on Wednesday (May 20), the collection marks the singer’s first fashion collaboration with the brand since becoming a global ambassador in 2023.
The 20-piece capsule includes wardrobe staples such as denim jeans, T-shirts, hoodies and underwear. The collection blends Calvin Klein’s minimalist style with Jungkook’s interest in grunge and 90s biker-inspired fashion.
In a behind-the-scenes video released alongside the launch, Jungkook said he was closely involved in the creative process, from the graphics to smaller design details.
He described the experience as similar to “working on an album or making a song”, adding that the process gave him a new appreciation for the amount of work involved in creating clothing.
He added that the collection "reflects his personal taste", and featured items he would usually gravitate towards, such as denim-on-denim matching sets and leather jackets.
It also includes handwritten graphics and tattoo-inspired illustrations designed by the singer himself. Some items feature hidden details intended for fans, including Jungkook’s signature embroidered inside jackets.
“I wrote my signature on an iPad over and over, stroke by stroke, until I finally got a nice one,” he said. “It’s a little secret between me and ARMY.”
Jungkook said the capsule reflected his personal style and love for riding culture.
“As my first fashion collaboration, I wanted to fully immerse myself in the process,” he said. “This capsule feels authentic to my style and my love of riding and is a meaningful way to shape something lasting through design and storytelling.”
To coincide with the launch, Calvin Klein is holding temporary pop-ups featuring the collection in cities including Singapore, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, London, Paris, Milan, and Los Angeles.
In Singapore, the pop-up will run at Ion Orchard's Level 1 Atrium from May 20 to 24.
Visitors can browse the collection during dedicated 20-minute sessions by registering through the official Calvin Klein website.