What makes a good ballet flat? This Japanese brand brings Asakusa artisan-made shoes to Singapore

The brand opened shop in April at Takashimaya in Singapore, its first overseas offshoot.

“One of the most important aspects is the balance between the shoe last and the cutting pattern. This determines the fit, silhouette and ease of movement,” he added.

Founded in 2019, Kurun Tokyo has steadily built a reputation for handcrafted ballet flats that combine style and comfort. Rather than expanding into a broad footwear label, the brand chose to specialise.

“We believe there is growing value in focusing on a single category and becoming truly exceptional within that field,” Yamashita said.