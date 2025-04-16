Singaporean designer Laichan Goh, famous for modernising the cheongsam, dies aged 62
Goh was also known for his costume design work on stage and screen, with the local theatre community paying tribute to his creative legacy.
Singaporean fashion designer known for modernising the cheongsam and for his elaborate costume design on stage, Laichan Goh, died on Monday (Apr 14) after a private seven-year battle with brain cancer. He was 62.
Despite being a self-taught couturier, his flattering and contemporary cheongsam silhouettes that simultaneously paid homage to tradition earned him a dedicated following.
His creations also included bespoke couture, evening and bridal gowns, costume design for theatre and screen, and commissions for Singapore dignitaries, celebrities and society figures.
Goh opened his first boutique The Dress Shop in the 80s at the now-demolished Liang Court shopping mall, where he sold cheongsams and evening wear. He then moved to Raffles Hotel in 1991, where he stayed for 25 years, before relocating to Paragon.
Today, Goh's eponymous boutique at Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road remains popular for its current renditions of the cheongsam, also known as qipao in Mandarin.
He had hoped that the Chinese dress would be relevant and wearable even beyond his lifetime.
“It should not be a costume that you wear only for one occasion. I try to make it more contemporary so that you can pair it with sneakers and mix it with jeans. It reaches out to the younger generation so that they don’t feel like they are wearing old-fashioned clothes," he told CNA Luxury previously.
Goh had also designed a “man-pao”, his personal take on the changshan, a traditional long tunic for men.
Social media tributes from the local theatre community on Wednesday morning remembered Goh not just for his craft, but his character.
Wild Rice theatre company founder Ivan Heng said that Goh began designing costumes for Wild Rice in 2000. His first creation was Emily Gan's ballgown for the Singapore premiere of Emily Of Emerald Hill.
"That was the production that launched Wild Rice – and Laichan's French lace and tafetta creation was a showstopper," Heng wrote on Facebook.
"He was hooked. 'Theatre gives me a place to dream,' he once told me. And dream he did - with style, wit and soul."
Goh continued to work with Wild Rice on more than 10 productions for over two decades, and also created for the Singapore Repertory Theatre, Drama Box, Checkpoint Theatre and Toy Factory among other theatre companies.
"He always designed with deep empathy – thinking about who the characters were, the circumstances they were in, and how the clothes could speak for them. He had a sixth sense for the right cut, the right drape, how a fabric would catch the light. And he had a gift for working within a tight palette – always tasteful, always intentional, finding poetry in restraint," Heng wrote.
Actress and former Nominated Member of Parliament Janice Koh said: "We've lost a cultural treasure and dear friend of the creative community."
Local theatre veteran Neo Swee Lin, also known for her work on Phua Chu Kang, added: "We have lost a kind, gentle giant in his field."
Few people knew how ill Goh was, according to Heng, who said his late friend would "bounce back with ideas for new designs, textiles and weaves" after each treatment or surgery.
"Always dreaming. Always creating. Always, profoundly, proudly Singaporean."
According to The Straits Times, Goh’s wake will be held at Woodlands Memorial, Maxwell Hall Level 7, on Apr 18 from 2pm, for members of the public. The funeral will be at Mandai Crematorium Service Hall 1 on Apr 19 at 2pm. His family has requested guests to wear white or Laichan creations.