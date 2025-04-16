Singaporean designer Laichan Goh, famous for modernising the cheongsam, dies aged 62

Singaporean fashion designer known for modernising the cheongsam and for his elaborate costume design on stage, Laichan Goh, died on Monday (Apr 14) after a private seven-year battle with brain cancer. He was 62.

Despite being a self-taught couturier, his flattering and contemporary cheongsam silhouettes that simultaneously paid homage to tradition earned him a dedicated following.

His creations also included bespoke couture, evening and bridal gowns, costume design for theatre and screen, and commissions for Singapore dignitaries, celebrities and society figures.

Goh opened his first boutique The Dress Shop in the 80s at the now-demolished Liang Court shopping mall, where he sold cheongsams and evening wear. He then moved to Raffles Hotel in 1991, where he stayed for 25 years, before relocating to Paragon.

Today, Goh's eponymous boutique at Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road remains popular for its current renditions of the cheongsam, also known as qipao in Mandarin.

He had hoped that the Chinese dress would be relevant and wearable even beyond his lifetime.

“It should not be a costume that you wear only for one occasion. I try to make it more contemporary so that you can pair it with sneakers and mix it with jeans. It reaches out to the younger generation so that they don’t feel like they are wearing old-fashioned clothes," he told CNA Luxury previously.

Goh had also designed a “man-pao”, his personal take on the changshan, a traditional long tunic for men.