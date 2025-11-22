Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun, GOT7's BamBam to attend opening of Singapore’s first Jacob & Co boutique

In a statement, Ong Ban, CEO of Sincere Watch Limited, said: “The launch of Jacob & Co’s first mono-brand boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre is a pivotal step for Jacob & Co and Sincere Watch.

“This dedicated boutique brings the maison’s signature blend of bold creativity and technical virtuosity to Singapore, giving collectors direct access to some of today’s most exceptional and imaginative creations.”

Jacob Arabo, chairman and founder of Jacob & Co, added: “Our relationship with Sincere Watch is especially important for Jacob & Co. The opening of the Singapore boutique gives us the ideal platform to showcase the full breadth of our creativity.

“High watchmaking, high jewellery and frequently, both in a single piece, we love to push the boundaries, reinvent them. That’s what our motto, ‘Inspired by the Impossible’, truly means and we know it resonates with the mindset of Singapore’s clientele.”

The Jacob & Co boutique is located at 391 Orchard Road, #02-12D, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Singapore 238872 and is open daily from 10am to 9pm.