Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun, GOT7's BamBam to attend opening of Singapore’s first Jacob & Co boutique
Fans can catch Lee Byung-hun and BamBam at Takashimaya Shopping Centre on Nov 25.
Luxury watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co will open its first-ever Singapore boutique on Tuesday (Nov 25), and it is bringing in a few big guns to commemorate the event.
Acclaimed South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game, Kpop Demon Hunters) and Thai singer BamBam of K-pop group GOT7 will grace the opening of the store, located at the second level of Takashimaya Shopping Centre. The opening ceremony is expected to start at around 11am.
The new Jacob & Co boutique, in partnership with Singapore’s Sincere Fine Watches, will sport an elegant monochrome theme, with star motifs on its ceiling and diamond-patterned quilted wall panels.
Shoppers can expect some unique timepieces at the boutique, including the location-exclusive Astronomia Solar Dragon, which boasts a hand-engraved dragon that’s coiled around a rotating blue magnesium globe and is crowned by a 288-facet orange Jacob-cut diamond at its heart.
The boutique will also have Jacob & Co’s jewellery line, including the Love Lockdown collection, which features pieces themed after handcuffs.
In a statement, Ong Ban, CEO of Sincere Watch Limited, said: “The launch of Jacob & Co’s first mono-brand boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre is a pivotal step for Jacob & Co and Sincere Watch.
“This dedicated boutique brings the maison’s signature blend of bold creativity and technical virtuosity to Singapore, giving collectors direct access to some of today’s most exceptional and imaginative creations.”
Jacob Arabo, chairman and founder of Jacob & Co, added: “Our relationship with Sincere Watch is especially important for Jacob & Co. The opening of the Singapore boutique gives us the ideal platform to showcase the full breadth of our creativity.
“High watchmaking, high jewellery and frequently, both in a single piece, we love to push the boundaries, reinvent them. That’s what our motto, ‘Inspired by the Impossible’, truly means and we know it resonates with the mindset of Singapore’s clientele.”
The Jacob & Co boutique is located at 391 Orchard Road, #02-12D, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Singapore 238872 and is open daily from 10am to 9pm.