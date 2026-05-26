New lifestyle hub L^ife opens at *Scape, bringing emerging local brands to Orchard Road

According to John Cheng, CEO of Innovate 360, the concept is about creating meaningful opportunities for startups to commercialise their ideas in an authentic environment. “Through the retail accelerator, we want to give startups a real-world platform to test the market, connect with consumers, build their communities, and scale alongside a new generation,” he shared.

At the core of the Retail Accelerator is a strong support ecosystem designed to equip young businesses with the tools they need to thrive. Participating brands benefit from structured mentorship and training programmes, as well as support in branding, customer experience, digital engagement, fundraising readiness, intellectual property development, and regional expansion strategies.

Enterprise Singapore’s Director of Retail, Cindy Ngiam, notes that the initiative reflects broader shifts happening within the retail industry today. “By supporting emerging local brands with mentorship, practical training, and direct exposure to shoppers, we aim to help them build the capabilities to compete effectively in Singapore and beyond,” she said.

Beyond retail, L^ife positions itself as a living, breathing community space. A rotating monthly pop-up area allows brands to experiment with new concepts and engage directly with audiences in fresh ways. This month’s showcase includes Gorilla Gear, a whey and collagen protein powder concept, alongside lifestyle-focused pop-ups that add an ever-changing dimension to the venue.

The programming extends well beyond shopping. Visitors can expect a regular calendar of events including wellness activities, run clubs, business socials, workshops, and brand-led activations designed to bring communities together.