New lifestyle hub L^ife opens at *Scape, bringing emerging local brands to Orchard Road
L^ife is a new lifestyle destination at *Scape that blends retail, food, entertainment, and community experiences.
Orchard Road gets a fresh new entrant.
L^ife is a new lifestyle destination by Innovate 360 that transforms *Scape into a dynamic playground for emerging brands, immersive experiences, and youth-driven culture. More than just another retail space, L^ife lets consumers discover, shop, and connect in an experience-first way. The lifestyle hub officially opens on Tuesday (May 26).
Spanning two levels at *Scape, L^ife blends retail, wellness, beauty, F&B, workshops, entertainment, and live commerce into a vibrant ecosystem designed for modern consumers who crave more than transactional shopping.
The launch also marks the official debut of the two-year Retail Accelerator programme by Innovate 360 and the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), supported by Enterprise Singapore. The initiative aims to help emerging local brands grow sustainably by providing them with physical retail opportunities, mentorship, and business support in a highly competitive retail landscape.
Walking into Level 1 of L^ife feels like stepping into a curated creative marketplace. The space houses 16 local retailers from the Retail Accelerator programme, each bringing a distinct identity and immersive concept to the floor. From fashion and wellness to beauty and artisanal lifestyle products, the brands reflect the diversity and creativity of Singapore’s next generation of entrepreneurs.
Among the featured names are Saint Avia, Koyoyu Studio, Scentopia, Nestbloom and other rising local labels that are redefining what independent retail can look like. The atmosphere is intentionally intimate and discovery-driven, encouraging visitors to engage with founders, hear their stories, and explore products in a tactile, experiential setting. This retail model built on storytelling and connection allows founders to test ideas, gather feedback, and cultivate communities around their brands.
For many of these brands, L^ife marks their very first physical retail presence – a milestone moment that offers invaluable real-world exposure.
Adding to the experiential energy is Astra Coffee, a pop-up cafe and workshop space that doubles as a social hub within the venue. Nearby, Dollop Photo Booth injects a playful edge with its immersive car-themed photo booth experience, offering visitors an Instagram-ready moment while reinforcing L^ife’s emphasis on content, creativity, and shareable interactions.
According to John Cheng, CEO of Innovate 360, the concept is about creating meaningful opportunities for startups to commercialise their ideas in an authentic environment. “Through the retail accelerator, we want to give startups a real-world platform to test the market, connect with consumers, build their communities, and scale alongside a new generation,” he shared.
At the core of the Retail Accelerator is a strong support ecosystem designed to equip young businesses with the tools they need to thrive. Participating brands benefit from structured mentorship and training programmes, as well as support in branding, customer experience, digital engagement, fundraising readiness, intellectual property development, and regional expansion strategies.
Enterprise Singapore’s Director of Retail, Cindy Ngiam, notes that the initiative reflects broader shifts happening within the retail industry today. “By supporting emerging local brands with mentorship, practical training, and direct exposure to shoppers, we aim to help them build the capabilities to compete effectively in Singapore and beyond,” she said.
Beyond retail, L^ife positions itself as a living, breathing community space. A rotating monthly pop-up area allows brands to experiment with new concepts and engage directly with audiences in fresh ways. This month’s showcase includes Gorilla Gear, a whey and collagen protein powder concept, alongside lifestyle-focused pop-ups that add an ever-changing dimension to the venue.
The programming extends well beyond shopping. Visitors can expect a regular calendar of events including wellness activities, run clubs, business socials, workshops, and brand-led activations designed to bring communities together.
Level 2 expands the concept even further into the realms of youth culture, music, entertainment, and creator-led commerce. Here, concepts such as Choom, Dance Machine, Art/st Records, and Stellight Media create an energetic mix of food, live content, and creative expression. The result is a multidimensional environment where retail intersects seamlessly with entertainment and culture.
The launch of L^ife builds naturally on *Scape’s longstanding role as a platform for youth development and creativity in Singapore. Recognised as a hub for young creators and entrepreneurs, *Scape evolves through a concept that supports emerging talent while contributing to Orchard Road’s transformation into a more experience-led destination.