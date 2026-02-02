From anti-counterfeit to cultural icon: How the Louis Vuitton monogram defined style for 130 years

The monogram first appeared as a woven linen jacquard applied to Louis Vuitton trunks. In 1902, it was refined using the pochoir technique (stencilling), and it only became the version we recognise today with the introduction of monogram canvas in 1959.

As travel habits changed – and luggage grew smaller and more portable – the monogram moved beyond hard-sided trunks and vanity cases into softer bags made for modern transit.

Louis Vuitton’s canvas innovation was key to that shift. Built on a cotton base and finished with a protective vinyl coating, the material is supple, lighter than leather, waterproof, and wear-resistant. It’s a combination so effective that the monogram canvas has remained essentially unchanged in composition since its debut.

ICONS OF THE MONOGRAM

Monogram canvas has also helped define five signature bag silhouettes that remain central to Louis Vuitton’s legacy – and arguably even more coveted today than when they first launched.

SPEEDY (1930)

