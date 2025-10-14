Did you know Formula 1 trophies now come in a Louis Vuitton trunk? Here’s the story behind it

Showcasing the French house’s historic expertise, the trophy trunks are a representation of its heritage and dedication to fine craftsmanship. Each trunk is handcrafted by Louis Vuitton’s master artisans in Asnieres, a quiet little town on the outskirts of Paris – the same workshop where the brand’s first automobile trunks were designed under the direction of Georges Vuitton, the son of its founder.

Fervent racing fans will know that the house’s ties with automotive culture is a long-standing one. In fact, it is this relationship with automobiles that played a vital role in the development of the iconic material that the brand has come to be known for.