Did you know Formula 1 trophies now come in a Louis Vuitton trunk? Here’s the story behind it
As the maker of trophy cases for many major sporting events – and now, the F1 races – the French luxury house is a firm part of sports’ greatest moments of glory.
Last year, Formula 1 announced a decade-long partnership with one of the world’s most well-known malletier, Louis Vuitton. And as the designer and maker of the F1 trophy trunks, the French institution has been wasting no time making its presence felt in the racing circuits in 2025, including the recent one held in Singapore.
The Singapore Grand Prix 2025 had its own version of the trunk, marked by a bold, graphic “V” – a universal symbol of victory – rendered in racing checks with a border of red and white. The design on the luxury case is a nod to the circuit’s finish line, celebrating the adrenaline, prestige and ultimate triumph of motorsport’s elite championship.
A LONG LEGACY IN TRUNK-MAKING
Showcasing the French house’s historic expertise, the trophy trunks are a representation of its heritage and dedication to fine craftsmanship. Each trunk is handcrafted by Louis Vuitton’s master artisans in Asnieres, a quiet little town on the outskirts of Paris – the same workshop where the brand’s first automobile trunks were designed under the direction of Georges Vuitton, the son of its founder.
Fervent racing fans will know that the house’s ties with automotive culture is a long-standing one. In fact, it is this relationship with automobiles that played a vital role in the development of the iconic material that the brand has come to be known for.
In anticipation of the growth of automotive culture and travel, Georges Vuitton developed a highly durable canvas (which he named Vuittonite) to replace traditional leather, ensuring trunks could withstand the elements, as well as the rigours of being transported from place to place. This innovation would go on to become the iconic Louis Vuitton canvas we know today.
PUTTING THE LUXE INTO F1
Earlier this year, Louis Vuitton marked F1’s 75th anniversary and the start of its partnership with the federation with the unveiling of the FIA Formula One World Championship trophy trunk, designed to house the prize of the racing season.
The French house also created a trunk for each circuit of the 2025 Grand Prix, differentiated by the stripe colours lining the V symbol that is seen on the front of every trunk.
The trunks are emblazoned with the V symbol in black-and-white checks, as well as the unique coloured stripes of each F1 circuit – these are hand-painted on the front panels of the exterior.
The interior is luxuriously finished with smooth black leather to protect the trophy. Each of these bespoke trunks is finished with the house's signature “lozines” (a vulcanised fibre border), and is adorned with protective corners, a lock and clasps identical to those used by the house since the 1860s.
THE ULTIMATE IN SPORTS AND LUXURY
Louis Vuitton has long been making trunks of exceptional craftsmanship, from as early as the mid-19th century. The house’s history and reputation naturally align it with the most prestigious of sporting competitions, for which it has been producing trophy trunks for over three decades.
While all of these luxury presentation cases are united by the house’s unmistakable brand of savoir-faire and its recognisable monogram or damier canvas, their unique design draws references from the sports or tournament it represents.
Take, for example, the trophy trunks it created for the French Open in 2017, which featured a terracotta-hued interior that was inspired by the tennis clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris. A colour reference was also made in the Louis Vuitton trophy trunks for the Australian Open in 2024, which were lined in blue to match the competition’s colour codes.
In 2022, the Davis Cup trophy was presented in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trophy travel case that had an interesting design. The circular trunk is made so that it sits atop the trophy’s oversized wooden base instead of covering it. The trunk opens at the top and on two sides to create an exquisite showcase.
Besides these notable events, the house also crafted exquisite and impressive-looking trunks for the prizes of the biggest international sports competitions, including the Fifa World Cup, Ballon D’Or, America’s Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the NBA Finals.
For the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the brand was entrusted with the task of creating cases to house the torches and medals – the symbols of sporting spirit and athletic excellence. The resulting trunks provided secure storage and can be converted into elegant presentation cases.
The medal trunks, in particular, had an elaborate design that was inspired by the house’s celebrated Malle Coiffeuse leather trunk. Each trunk has a central section and two hinged “wings” that open to reveal drawers specially designed to hold 468 medals.
For over 170 years, Louis Vuitton has been creating trunks that combine excellence, creativity and audacity – values that the house shares with the world’s greatest sporting events. Its partnership with the Formula 1 races is a move that looks set to push forward this spirit of achievement.