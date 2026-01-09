9 chic Malaysian fashion brands to shop in Kuala Lumpur that blend style with value
These Malaysian fashion labels offer variety, quality, and affordability in equal measure.
Whether you’re racking your brain over what to do with a wardrobe that’s filled with clothes that no longer spark joy or are just itching to experiment with a new aesthetic, it’s always a good time to add something new to the closet.
While it can be all too easy to lean on fast fashion for that, the wiser (and more ethical) choice would be to curate pieces that are both thoughtfully designed and made. Increasingly, Malaysian fashion labels are putting emphasis on craftsmanship, individuality, and at reasonable price points, to boot. Here are nine Malaysian designer brands to check out on your next trip to Kuala Lumpur.
1. SAOI
Saoi – the Irish Gaelic word which means “to grow wiser” – is a reflection of founder Wan Nur Syaira’s personal journey of intentional evolution and design maturity. Different from her earlier solo venture WNS Studio, Saoi is a concerted effort by the stylish influencer and her creative team.
The brand’s timeless essentials marry meticulous craftsmanship with an off-duty model sensibility. Think linen button-downs, pleated trousers, and slip dresses in neutral colours. And don’t forget to check out their super popular oversized handbags as well.
Where: 12, Jalan Abdullah, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur. Open every day from 11am to 6pm.
2. SPIRIT ANIMAL CO
If “heritage meets modern” is an aesthetic that resonates with you, then Spirit Animal Co is your calling. The brand puts a contemporary spin on traditional Chinese dresses such as the cheongsam and qipao, weaving in ethnic Malaysian touches through batik and songket motifs.
The brand boldly claims to be Malaysia’s first fashion label to launch a batik cheongsam series. The batik-songket fabric that merges Malay and Chinese artistry into one innovative textile debuted in 2023.
According to founder Miki Lam, both batik and batik-songket are a way of weaving her personal stories into her designs. Batik-songket is a reflection of Lam’s mental health healing journey, while batik pays homage to how her grandma blended tradition and modern living by donning the fabric daily. Every Spirit Animal Co garment is lovingly handmade by local seamstresses in limited runs.
Where: The Hub SS2, 19 Sentral, Jalan Harapan, Seksyen 19, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Book an in-person shopping experience here.
3. REDBEAN CLOSET
Playful, girlish and unapologetically whimsical, RedBean Closet turns everyday dressing into an act of youthful self-expression.
Pastel palettes, lace trims, ribbons, and heart motifs are hallmarks of the brand’s aesthetic. Think jeans stitched with oversized hearts, cropped blazers with scalloped lapels, and lace spaghetti strap tops with detachable ruffles. A major selling point here is that most items are sold as separates, making them easy to mix, match and style according to your mood or your latest Pinterest board.
Where: 35A, Jalan 21/12, Seapark Kuala Lumpur, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Open from 11.30am to 5pm (Tuesday to Friday) and 11.30am to 6pm (Saturday and Sunday).
4. CELESTE
This female-founded brand crafts effortless style for the everyday woman. Celeste specialises in modest yet timeless silhouettes. Its collection of baju kurung sets, long-sleeved maxi dresses, and flowy skirts balances comfort and sophistication, making them ideal for both festive seasons and everyday wear.
Expect soft fabrics like satin and chiffon in neutral or abstract prints and tailoring that subtly accentuates the figure without compromising modesty. Each garment is made locally in small runs, reinforcing Celeste’s commitment to conscious design over fast fashion.
Where: Damai Hillpark, Jalan Damai Perdana 6/1F, Bandar Damai Perdana, 56000 Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, closed on weekends.
5. LOVE, THALIA
Sister brand to Celeste, Love, Thalia leans towards dreamy and romantic designs. The label offers a range of flowy blouses and figure-skimming maxi skirts in pastel hues and floral prints to bring out your inner child
Its standout lace-up chiffon top that takes you from brunch to date night – available in soft florals and neutral shades – is a fan favourite. Another signature piece is the lace-up cotton corset that sculpts the wearer in a cinch.
Where: Damai Hillpark, Jalan Damai Perdana 6/1F, Bandar Damai Perdana, 56000 Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Open from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, closed on weekends.
6. MOTOGUO
Eccentric and always colouring outside of the box, Motoguo is the brainchild of creative directors Moto Guo and Kinder Eng, as well as, business partner, Jay Perry Ang. What began as a menswear label has since evolved into a genderless one in which collections push the boundaries of gender, fashion, and fluidity.
The brand turned dopamine decor into a fashion concept with long-sleeved tube dresses that are designed to look like colour pencils, blouses that are made to resemble 1980s wrapping paper, and surreal silhouettes that blur the lines between art and apparel. Loved by fashion-forward crowds and feted by the LGBTQ+ community, it’s a brand made for the kids who grew up colouring outside the lines.
Where: Strand Mall, 35, Jalan PJU 5/20a, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Open from 11am to 7pm on weekdays, closed on weekends.
7. KANOEWEAR
Drawing inspiration from the urban tropical jungle of Kuala Lumpur, Kanoewear draws from Indo-Malayan influences to create batik pieces in both classic and updated silhouettes, like halter tops, wrap dresses, pario skirts, and cheongsams.
Each print is produced in collaboration with local batik artisans – only one or two pieces are made per design, making every garment truly one-of-a-kind. Kanoewear also works with refugee communities through fair-trade organisations, ensuring each item is crafted both beautifully and ethically. Leftover fabrics are repurposed into pouches and scrunchies, reflecting its zero-waste ethos.
Where: RexKL, 80 Jalan Sultan, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Open from 10am to 6pm (Monday to Friday) and 11am to 7.30pm (on Saturday and Sunday).
G-36 The Campus, Lot 7706, Jalan Kolam Air Lama, 68000 Ampang, Selangor. By appointment only.
8. GHOSTBOY CLUB
Founded in 2021 by designer David Han and model Cyii Cheng, Ghostboy Club has quickly become one of Malaysia’s hottest exports, with stockists in Singapore, America, Australia and France. Its edgy, rebellious spirit draws from youth culture, club and rave scenes, which is reflected in skin-baring silhouettes, metal hardware, and tailored streetwear. In summary: It’s fashion with bite.
Those with a more laidback style need not be intimidated though. Take a closer look and you’ll find plenty of everyday staples like the soft, oversized Dazed Knit Hoodie and the universally flattering Core Tank.
Where: 135A, Jalan SS 2/6, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Open from11am to 8pm (Friday to Sunday), closed from Monday to Thursday.
9. NEO
Founded by former fashion buyers, the brand started out in Johor Bahru in 2022 working on menswear. Over time, they set up shop at Kuala Lumpur’s stylish Chow Kit district and evolved into a gender-neutral label championing self-expression and fluidity in fashion.
Now, Neo covers just about every dress code: cropped hoodies and shirt dresses for off-duty days, tailored leather jackets and asymmetric tulle skirts for statement nights, and experimental blazers with peekaboo cut-outs and tailored bell bottoms for those who see the world as their runway.
Beyond apparel, you’ll also find shoes and accessories that round out the brand's nonbinary and avant-garde aesthetic, such as metal chains, ties, and leather boots.
Where: #G-11 Block A, Jalan Jaya Putra 1/1, 81100 Johor Bahru. Open daily from 11am to 8pm.
A0108, Blok A Eko Galleria, Jalan Eko Botani 3, Taman Eko Botani, 79100 Iskandar Puteri, Johor Darul Ta'zim. Open daily from 11am to 8pm.
No 23, Jalan Doraisamy, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur. Open daily from 11am to 8pm.