9 Malaysian skincare brands that are changing the beauty game across the Causeway
These are gaining traction with effective, climate-friendly formulas made for Southeast Asian skin – and at budget-friendly prices too.
If you’ve been sleeping on Malaysian skincare, now is the time to wake up.
Humidity-friendly formulas, affordable prices, and cute packaging are some of the reasons why Malaysian skincare brands are trending with Singaporean consumers.
From gentle gel cleansers to glow-boosting serums, Malaysia’s skincare scene has been quietly making waves on both sides of the Causeway.
Affordable price points aside, these brands tackle tropical skin concerns with Asian ingredients like turmeric, ginger root, and betel.
Even better? Many brands can be delivered to your doorstep in Singapore or are readily available at beauty retailers in Johor Bahru.
Here are nine Malaysian skincare brands that blend effective formulas with wallet-friendly prices.
1. CHUCK’S
Since its inception in 2019, Chuck’s has quickly become a staple in many a Malaysian "it" girl’s skincare routine.
Packed with royal jelly extract and Malaysian red palm oil, the bestseller Self Love For All Honey Cream is loved for its hydrating properties and ability to minimise inflammation and heal scars.
The Self Love Moisturising Honey Mask contains 80 per cent royal jelly extract and centella asiatica extract to hydrate skin, heal scars, and even out skin tone.
The label’s products are mostly formulated in Korea and come in aesthetically pleasing shades of pastel.
Available at Chuck's, Shopee, or Zalora.
2. THE MINERAW
Sustainability may be just a virtue signalling buzzword for some brands, but The Mineraw is dedicated to doing good for Mother Nature. The brand makes it a point to keep its beauty line tightly edited and uses the barest minimum when it comes to packaging.
As of now, the brand has all of three products on its website, namely the Glow Serum Face Oil, Toner Balance, and a gua sha tool.
Their products are produced in small batches and are 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free. While the lineup is modest, it is perfectly suited for the brand’s adage: Minimalist skincare, maximum glow.
The toner balances your skin’s pH, evens out skin tone, and removes impurities to improve the efficacy of the next step in your routine, while the face oil uses a blend of plant-based oils (jojoba, rose hip, rose geranium, and tea tree) to reduce inflammation and give your skin a dewy glow. And the gua sha tool helps you obtain that snatched jawline.
Available at The Mineraw.
3. CUURA
Cuura is the first Malaysian beauty brand that is halal-certified. An episode with postpartum eczema led entrepreneur Sarah Shah Nor to develop this gentle skincare line in 2017.
Its star product, the Pure Beauty Oil Serum, is said to have anti-ageing benefits, lighten pigmentation, improve skin firmness, and repair post-acne inflammation. It can also be used as a hair oil, makeup remover, and hand oil.
Taking “you are what you eat” to another level, Cuura also believes in “edible skincare” that comes in the form of a sachet packed with glow-boosting ingredients like vitamins, folic acid, zinc, and iron.
Available at Cuura.
4. PALOMA
Malaysia-made and Southeast Asia-inspired, Paloma uses ingredients and practices from the region’s biodiversity in its formulation.
Paloma’s in-house formulator, a medical scientist they call "Dr P", draws upon 33 years of pharmaceutical and cosmetic research to study and harness the wonders of natural ingredients like centella asiatica, piper betel, and ginger root that make up the brand’s products.
Similar to The Mineraw, Paloma’s range is small but mighty. The serum, touted as a daily skin multivitamin, tackles wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, firmness, texture, radiance, and barrier support. The 24/7 Face Hydrator acts as a complement by sealing in the serum and locking in hydration throughout the day.
Available at Paloma.
5. LUMI BEAUTY
The brainchild of Chryseis Tan, a lifestyle influencer and daughter of Berjaya Corporation's Vincent Tan, Lumi Beauty is the result of her quest for a solution to her acne-prone skin.
Hero products include the Hydra Collagen Mask, which comes in two variants: Repair + Renew and Brighten + Smooth. The former soothes tired skin and promotes the cell renewal process, while the latter brightens the complexion and erases fine lines.
Lumi Beauty’s Vitamin Glow Super Serum is also a crowd favourite. It draws on citrus and grape extracts to brighten, soften, and fight off the effects of ageing on skin.
The brand has expanded to include body care, supplements, fragrances, and even accessories.
Available at Lumi Beauty and Shopee. If you cross over to Johor Bahru, you can also find it in various Guardian outlets.
6. CLEF BEAUTY
A portmanteau of “clean” and “effective”, Clef Beauty’s name perfectly summarises what the brand is all about.
The products – which are 100 per cent vegan, alcohol- and cruelty-free– boosts skin-loving ingredients, such as copper peptide, chamomile extract, red algae, and bird’s nest.
Bonus: The line is also formulated to accommodate high-humidity environments, making them suitable for our climate.
The Copper Peptide Mask is formulated as a multifunctional anti-ageing mask that supplies the skin with antioxidants, fades dark spots, and boosts collagen production. Meanwhile, the Skin Perfecting Tinted Physical Sunscreen offers natural coverage while providing SPF 30 broad-spectrum protection.
Available at Clef or Shopee. You can also find it at Watsons, SASA, and AEON Wellness outlets throughout Johor Bahru.
7. YELLO SKINCARE
Upon first glance, you might think Yello Skincare is named solely because of its sunny packaging. While that’s not entirely untrue, the name originates from the brand’s not-so-secret weapon: Turmeric.
Known primarily for adding colour, flavour and nutrition to dishes, turmeric also has a wealth of skincare benefits like reducing inflammation and acne.
Those who struggle with post-acne marks, hyperpigmentation, and/or uneven skin tone can consider the Snowmeric Hydra-Boost Brightening Serum.
Another standout product is the Oatmeal Turmeric Mask & Scrub, which is formulated with oatmeal as a calming base. This 2-in-1 product targets persistent acne breakouts and tiny bumps by removing dirt and excess oil, unclogging pores, and exfoliating dead skin cells.
Available at Yello Skincare or shop offline at various stockists in Johor Bahru.
8. CONFIDENCE COSMETICS
As its name suggests, Confidence Cosmetics is all about giving you the confidence to shine with your natural skin.
Packed with natural extracts and organic ingredients, the brand’s products are halal-compliant, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Confidence Cosmetics is geared towards skin minimalism, which is why you’ll find only 2-in-1 cleansers, toners, and moisturisers designed to offer up fuss-free self-care.
The star product, the Plump & Calm Day Moisturiser with SPF 50+, contains aloe vera to hydrate and soothe sensitive skin, as well as centella asiatica to calm and strengthen your skin barrier. It also shields you from UVA and UVB rays and doesn’t leave a white cast.
The Seal & Soothe Night Moisturiser with Ceramides is another fan favourite. The ceramides work to strengthen your skin barrier and retain moisture, while the niacinamide and olive squalane boost your skin’s firmness and keep it hydrated throughout the night.
Available at Confidence Cosmetics.
9. SKINMADE
It’s hard to miss Skinmade’s colourful packaging. But pretty exterior aside, the products themselves pack a punch, with formulas full of actives that tackle skin issues.
Fans love the Niacinamide + Allantoin Serum that targets uneven skin tone and minimises enlarged pores and fine lines.
The Skin Boost Broad-Spectrum + Blue Light Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ offers second-skin finish while ensuring maximum protection against broad spectrum UV rays.