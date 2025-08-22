9 Malaysian skincare brands that are changing the beauty game across the Causeway

If you’ve been sleeping on Malaysian skincare, now is the time to wake up.

Humidity-friendly formulas, affordable prices, and cute packaging are some of the reasons why Malaysian skincare brands are trending with Singaporean consumers.

From gentle gel cleansers to glow-boosting serums, Malaysia’s skincare scene has been quietly making waves on both sides of the Causeway.

Affordable price points aside, these brands tackle tropical skin concerns with Asian ingredients like turmeric, ginger root, and betel.

Even better? Many brands can be delivered to your doorstep in Singapore or are readily available at beauty retailers in Johor Bahru.

Here are nine Malaysian skincare brands that blend effective formulas with wallet-friendly prices.