Menopause skincare 101: Expert tips to deal with dry, dull and irritated skin

The moisturiser that once worked like magic suddenly feels inadequate. The sunscreen that never caused problems now stings. Fine lines seem to appear overnight, and your skin looks different in ways you can’t quite pinpoint.

If this sounds familiar, you’re likely experiencing the dermatological side of menopause, a transition that typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, though perimenopause can begin much earlier, sometimes in a person’s late 30s or early 40s. As oestrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate and decline, they trigger a cascade of changes throughout the body, including in the very structure and function of your skin.

While conversations around menopause are finally emerging from the shadows, skincare for this stage of life remains frustratingly under-discussed. Many find themselves navigating a confusing landscape of new concerns – persistent dryness, unexpected breakouts, deepening pigmentation, and a loss of firmness – without the roadmap they need.

But here’s what the beauty industry is reluctant to admit: Menopause skincare isn’t about your skin “failing” or needing to be “fixed”. It's about understanding that your skin is simply different now, and with that knowledge comes power.

As two Singapore-based experts reveal to CNA Lifestyle, recognising the science behind these changes and learning to work with them can help your skin not just survive this transition, but truly thrive through it.