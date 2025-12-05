The ultimate Bangkok menswear guide: Where Singaporean fashion stylists shop
The Land of Smiles isn't just famous for good food and friendly locals. The Thai capital boasts a vibrant men's fashion scene that’s worth checking out too.
Bangkok is undeniably one of the most popular shopping destinations for Singaporeans, and it’s easy to see why. Less than three hours by air, Bangkok is easily accessible from Singapore, making it an excellent getaway for long weekends.
The shopping paradise is filled with mega malls such as Icon Siam and CentralWorld, where international and homegrown brands are plentiful. Then there are districts such as Thonglor and Ekkamai – home to cult fashion brands mainly known to fashion enthusiasts and insiders.
Fashion stylist and creative consultant Daryll Alexius Yeo pointed out that Bangkok offers plenty of options for menswear shopping. He also noted that the selection of men’s clothing in Bangkok is also "more diverse and daring compared to what’s available in Singapore. The city has really become a hub for men who enjoy dressing well”.
Whether you’re searching for a tailored suit for your upcoming wedding or stylish pieces to add to your wardrobe, one thing is for sure: You will not be disappointed.
Yeo, who travels to Bangkok for his “bi-annual pilgrimage” – usually once in the mid-year and once at the end of every year – shares with us that there are two main sides to menswear in the bustling city.
“On one hand, there’s the traditional tailoring scene. Bangkok has a long-standing reputation for custom suiting that’s both affordable and well-crafted. On the other hand, there’s a growing ecosystem of Thai menswear designer labels offering trend-driven pieces.”
Not only will you find interesting menswear designs in Bangkok, you’ll fall in love with how well the pieces fit our Asian bodies. For Donson Chan, fashion stylist and co-founder of creative studio Fakedcandid, one of the biggest draws for most Singaporeans to shop in Bangkok is the Asian-friendly sizing.
“The shorts and pants, for example, sit at the right length so you can buy off the rack without any alteration required,” shared Chan. “Most of the Singaporean men I know like to get their office wear tailored in Bangkok. There are many options there, and at a fraction of the cost as compared to Singapore.”
Although the sizes may be generally more Asian-friendly, it's still best to try on the pieces you intend to buy before heading to the checkout counter. “Their sizes tend to run a bit smaller than the sizing that we’re used to in Singapore," said Chan.
Additionally, since Bangkok and Singapore share similar weather conditions, menswear brands often carry breathable designs to help us stay as comfortable as possible while looking effortless in the sweltering weather.
“The materials are great for our humid weather,” shared fashion and creative director Tok Wei Lun, who travels to Bangkok at least twice a year. "The designs are lightweight, but they still look sharp. I like to go when there’s a mix of fresh collections in stores too, so it’s perfect for finding something new.”
If you are looking for fashion labels that are less run-of-the-mill, explore beyond the shopping centres. According to Yeo, some of the most “happening” fashion districts in Bangkok to check out include Thonglor, Ari, and Ekkamai. “Honestly, I think Bangkok rewards curiosity. You’ll find the best gems when you wander off the main malls and explore smaller boutiques or pop-ups in the neighbourhoods."
"The small boutiques often carry exclusive or lesser-known brands," added Tok. "Bangkok's shopping scene is intense as there’s so much to explore. Take your time and don’t just go for the first thing that catches your eye."
Can't wait to explore the menswear scene in Bangkok? Before you book your flight to Bangkok, be sure to bookmark these seven recommendations.
DARYLL ALEXIUS YEO’S PICKS
SIXTH OCTOBER
"This is an up-and-coming Bangkok-based label that’s primarily available online, and it has a cult following. Their silhouettes are bold and forward, appealing to men who like to make a fashion statement. You can tell they design with confidence, and that’s something I really admire in Thai fashion designers in general."
Prices start from S$99 for a T-shirt.
Available here.
FEWER BETTER THINGS
"This thoughtfully curated multi-label store stocks global menswear brands alongside local designers. You can find everything from relaxed denim to understated accessories, making it a great spot for discovering your next wardrobe staple."
Located at 45, 4 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Bangkok, Thailand 10110.
HUNTER STUDIOS
"I really enjoy their approach to menswear as it bends traditional ‘masculine' codes. There’s a sporty, relaxed energy to their collections, too. Think reimagined tracksuits, easy knits, and soft tailoring that still looks sharp. They’ve nailed that balance between effortless and expressive."
Available at Frank! at Siam Center.
P.MITH
"Their take on contemporary menswear tailoring is clean, wearable, and incredibly versatile. It's perfect for the gentleman who wants structure without stiffness. The designs are easy to transition from work to the weekend."
Prices start from S$91 for a polo shirt.
Located at Soi Sukhumvit 31, Bangkok, Thailand 10110.
DONSON CHAN'S PICKS
GROFE
"I like their sense of humour and their novelty accessories in particular. My favourite is their Calla Lily Tie, which is very original. It’s stocked at I Wanna Bangkok (another Thai brand), which has really interesting visual merchandising. The interior was modelled after a bathhouse at one point, and it popped up everywhere on social media."
Prices start from S$120 for a tie.
Available here.
PICKLE PROJECTS
“What I really like about Thai designers is their craftsmanship. This label’s signature embroidered shirts are handcrafted by artisans in Northern Thailand. Each design is a piece of art yet very wearable. You can dress up or down, and so it's easy for everyday wear."
Prices start from S$125 for a T-shirt.
Located at Loft Eyes 240/5, 3 Floor, Siam Square Soi 2, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.
TOK WEI LUN'S PICK
BOYY
“The brand nails modern and understated designs. I love the quality as it’s always on point too!”
Prices start from S$1,995 for a bag.
Available at Dusit Central Park.