The ultimate Bangkok menswear guide: Where Singaporean fashion stylists shop

Bangkok is undeniably one of the most popular shopping destinations for Singaporeans, and it’s easy to see why. Less than three hours by air, Bangkok is easily accessible from Singapore, making it an excellent getaway for long weekends.

The shopping paradise is filled with mega malls such as Icon Siam and CentralWorld, where international and homegrown brands are plentiful. Then there are districts such as Thonglor and Ekkamai – home to cult fashion brands mainly known to fashion enthusiasts and insiders.

Fashion stylist and creative consultant Daryll Alexius Yeo pointed out that Bangkok offers plenty of options for menswear shopping. He also noted that the selection of men’s clothing in Bangkok is also "more diverse and daring compared to what’s available in Singapore. The city has really become a hub for men who enjoy dressing well”.

Whether you’re searching for a tailored suit for your upcoming wedding or stylish pieces to add to your wardrobe, one thing is for sure: You will not be disappointed.