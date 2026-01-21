Naomi Osaka makes grand entrance and big fashion statement at Australian Open

The dress she wore in her first-round match, in shades of blue and green, was also a tribute to her daughter, Shai, and her fascination with jellyfish.

“So, the inspiration was obviously the jellyfish, then butterflies, which kind of ties back to the butterfly moment I had here a long time ago, in 2021,” Osaka said, recalling the images of one landing on her during a third-round match.

Osaka said her clothing sponsor, Nike, “let me design this one”.

It took months of planning. And it all tied in with the remodelled player tunnel at Rod Laver Arena that reflects Australian themes such as beaches and the coast.

“Honestly it came together quite beautifully because I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived here,” Osaka said. "Then it just felt like everywhere I looked the theme was water. Obviously the walkout was like you see oceans and waves. I thought that it was really beautiful. Really amazing coincidence.”