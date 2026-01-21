Logo
Logo

Style & Beauty

Naomi Osaka makes grand entrance and big fashion statement at Australian Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Style & Beauty

Naomi Osaka makes grand entrance and big fashion statement at Australian Open

The dress Osaka wore in her first-round match, in shades of blue and green, was also a tribute to her daughter, Shai, and her fascination with jellyfish.

Naomi Osaka makes grand entrance and big fashion statement at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

21 Jan 2026 10:04AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2026 10:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A statement of confidence as much as style, Naomi Osaka walked onto one of the biggest stages in tennis wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol in a bold opening act at the Australian Open.

Aware that such an iconic walk-on could backfire if she lost her first-round match, Osaka did everything she needed Tuesday (Jan 20) to bring down the curtain on Day 3 at Rod Laver Arena with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Antonia Ruzic.

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

The hat and umbrella were adorned with symbolic butterflies, a nod to one of the memorable moments of Osaka's last title run at Melbourne Park in 2021 rather than a reflection of the usual first-round jitters at a major tournament.

“When I was playing today, I just told myself, like, ‘Keep your head on the path. If she beats you, then that’s unfortunate. But, hey, at least you’re trending,'" on social media, she said.

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Antonia Ruzic of Croatia during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Osaka has won four Grand Slam singles titles, including two at the US Open and two in Australia in 2019 and 2021.

She next plays Sorana Cirstea, who beat Eva Lys 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. After reaching the U.S. Open semifinals last year her best result at a Grand Slam event in four years Osaka is growing in confidence.

Born in Japan but growing up in America, Osaka was inspired by Venus and Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, the tennis stars she described as the “G.O.A.T's of style”.

“I think it all comes down to personality, too,” she said.

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

The dress she wore in her first-round match, in shades of blue and green, was also a tribute to her daughter, Shai, and her fascination with jellyfish.

“So, the inspiration was obviously the jellyfish, then butterflies, which kind of ties back to the butterfly moment I had here a long time ago, in 2021,” Osaka said, recalling the images of one landing on her during a third-round match.

Osaka said her clothing sponsor, Nike, “let me design this one”.

It took months of planning. And it all tied in with the remodelled player tunnel at Rod Laver Arena that reflects Australian themes such as beaches and the coast.

“Honestly it came together quite beautifully because I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived here,” Osaka said. "Then it just felt like everywhere I looked the theme was water. Obviously the walkout was like you see oceans and waves. I thought that it was really beautiful. Really amazing coincidence.”

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity fashion
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement