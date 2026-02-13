Not your usual Mexico 66: Inside Onitsuka Tiger’s Japan factory making sneakers that cost twice as much

The Mexico 66 is perhaps Onitsuka Tiger's (OT) most iconic model. The Japanese footwear brand first introduced it in 1966 for athletes competing at the Summer Olympics in Mexico. It eventually went on to become a pop culture icon after Bruce Lee wore them in the film Game Of Death and, subsequently, Uma Thurman sported the same pair in Kill Bill: Volume 1.

These days, they’re pretty ubiquitous. But as it turns out, not all Mexico 66 sneakers are created equal.

If you’ve ever visited the brand’s flagship at Ngee Ann City, you may have noticed there are actually two versions. Out front, the familiar stripes come at the familiar price tag of S$190. But at the back, framed intriguingly by a “Nippon Made” sign, is a near-identical silhouette that costs S$460 – more than twice as much.