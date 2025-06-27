How 3 childhood friends created a Singapore perfume brand celebrating their Indian roots

When you think of a niche fragrance brand, you might picture it emerging from Paris or Milan – not Singapore. Rahasya, a new scent label inspired by modern Indian identity and memory, is rewriting that narrative.

Founded by three childhood friends – Sai Pogaru who is Singaporean, Sachit Sood and Utkarsh Vijayvargiya who are both Indians – Rahasya is the first Singapore-based fragrance brand to earn a coveted spot at Amaris, home to some of the most respected names in niche perfumery, including Juliette Has A Gun and Nishane.

This incredible feat came just five months after the brand’s launch last November. “When we spoke to other perfume brands, they said it was pretty unlikely to get our brand into Amaris, so don’t even try because they only work with big brands,” said 32-year-old co-founder Sood.

“We thought, there’s no harm in trying, so we did. It means a lot to us that Amaris was impressed with what we were doing and took a chance on us.”