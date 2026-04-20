Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses officially available in Singapore

The viral Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses have finally landed in Singapore. Technology firm Meta and eyewear corporation EssilorLuxottica announced on Monday (Apr 20) that the much-vaunted eyewear lines can be officially purchased via stores and retailers across the island; the glasses were previously only available through third-party sellers.

For those on Team Ray-Ban, you can now get glasses from the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner lines in stores.

If you're looking to snag the brand-new slimmer and lighter Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Blayzer and Scriber Optics eyewear, you'll have to wait till May 6.

All Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses come with 3K Ultra HD video capture with ultrawide HDR, 60 fps and an upgraded 12MP camera; hands-free filming with new capture modes including hyperlapse and slow motion; hands-free communication, including video calls, via WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct; a six-mic system with open-ear speakers and more.

Prices start from S$629 (US$494).