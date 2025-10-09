Hot showers, harsh shampoos: Are these daily hair-wash habits damaging your scalp?

If you’re noticing more hair in your shower drain lately, the culprit might not just be genetics or stress – your daily washing routine might also be playing a part.

Given Singapore’s humid climate, most of us don’t think twice about shampooing every day, sometimes even twice, assuming that squeaky-clean equals healthy. But according to hair care specialists, habits like scrubbing with your fingernails, rinsing too quickly, or blasting hot water can actually stress out follicles, inflame the scalp, and accelerate shedding.

On their own, these missteps may seem minor. But repeat them day after day, and your scalp barrier starts to break down. To find out what we’re getting wrong (and how to fix it), we asked Elizabeth Leong, a consultant at Anagen Scalp, and Kim Fong, group chief trichologist at Svenson Hair Centre, to break down the most common mistakes they see.