Vidivici and Jaju among Korean brands making Singapore debut at Metro Singapore and Shinsegae pop-up
They are among the six South Korean brands featured in a pop-up showcase at Paragon Shopping Centre, in a collaboration between Metro Singapore and fashion conglomerate Shinsegae International.
K-fashion and beauty fans will be glad to know that there is a pop-up showcase at the Paragon Shopping Centre atrium, featuring six popular South Korean brands making their Singapore debut.
The showcase is a collaboration between iconic fashion conglomerate Shinsegae International and department store Metro Singapore, and will run till Oct 5.
Shoppers can browse clothing, accessories, beauty products and more from fashion brands Studio Tomboy, Man On The Boon, Voice Of Voices and Rawrow, lifestyle brand Jaju, as well as Vidivici, the sole K-beauty brand in the lineup.
After the pop-up, the brands will take up residence at Metro Paragon till Oct 31.
With this collaboration, Metro Singapore will become Shinsegae International's first international retail partner.
In a statement, Erwin Wuysang-Oei, chief operating officer of Metro Singapore, said: "This partnership with Shinsegae International represents a pivotal moment in Metro's evolution.
"We're not just bringing Korean fashion to Singapore – we're creating a new model for international retail collaboration that celebrates both cultures while setting new standards for fashion retail in Southeast Asia."
More information about the collaboration between Metro Singapore and Shinsegae International can be found on this website.