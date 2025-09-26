Vidivici and Jaju among Korean brands making Singapore debut at Metro Singapore and Shinsegae pop-up

K-fashion and beauty fans will be glad to know that there is a pop-up showcase at the Paragon Shopping Centre atrium, featuring six popular South Korean brands making their Singapore debut.

The showcase is a collaboration between iconic fashion conglomerate Shinsegae International and department store Metro Singapore, and will run till Oct 5.

Shoppers can browse clothing, accessories, beauty products and more from fashion brands Studio Tomboy, Man On The Boon, Voice Of Voices and Rawrow, lifestyle brand Jaju, as well as Vidivici, the sole K-beauty brand in the lineup.

After the pop-up, the brands will take up residence at Metro Paragon till Oct 31.