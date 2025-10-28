The psychology of pyjamas: Can the right sleepwear actually help you rest better?

We spend a third of our lives asleep – or at least, trying to. When it comes to improving our rest, we obsess over thousand-dollar mattresses, blackout curtains, and white noise machines. What we actually wear to bed? That’s usually an afterthought.

It shouldn’t be.

What you slip into at night can subtly shape how quickly you unwind, how deeply you sleep, and even how you feel when your alarm goes off.

“Sleepwear itself is rarely the main driver of sleep quality, but it can play a role through pathways like temperature regulation, comfort, and pre-sleep routines,” said Julian Lim, lead sleep psychologist at Somnus Sleep Wellness, a sleep disorder centre.

Nora Lim and Heng Juit Wen, founders of homegrown sleepwear label Selenightco, go further: The right pyjamas do more than keep you covered – they help you feel at home in your body and mind.