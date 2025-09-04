From running to yoga, sportswear brands want to become your new social circle – here’s how they do it

In 2025, it’s no longer enough for fashion brands to sell you a product. Amid rising inflation, economic anxiety and political division, consumers are choosing more carefully – not just what they buy, but what they buy into.

Across the sportswear space, brands are investing heavily in something they’ve always claimed to care about: Community. Not just as a marketing buzzword but as a lived experience, showing up in the form of running clubs, in-store yoga studios, gravel rides and pickleball tournaments.

As a journalist who’s covered fashion and lifestyle for over a decade, I’ve grown a little sceptical of brands that refer to their customer base as a “community” – especially when all they offer are loyalty programmes and mailing lists.

But what I’ve seen recently feels different. These aren’t one-way conversations from brand to buyer. They’re multi-directional, grounded in real-world interactions, and often built on mutual support rather than top-down messaging.

We spoke to several sportswear brands redefining what community means in 2025, and explored how activity-based experiences are helping them build deeper, more authentic connections with their customers.