Your straight hair won’t hold a curl? 8 tips to make those waves last longer

There are some great advantages to being on Team Straight Hair, the main ones being that your locks are usually smooth, shiny, and well, ramrod-straight.

But there are times when you want some bounce and volume, and that’s when things get tricky. Unless done right, those of us with straight and fine hair will find that the carefully-styled curls you spent an hour in the morning painstakingly winding around a hot iron may be limp and lifeless by mid-afternoon.



But don’t throw in the towel (and curling iron) yet. It’s likely you’re making a few styling mistakes that are getting in the way of wavy-haired greatness. Here are some tricks and tips, along with tools and products, to try.



1. Make sure your hair is completely dry after a wash and is free of shower product residue