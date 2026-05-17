Shoving, tear gas, forced closures: Chaos at Swatch stores as brand launches collaboration with AP

The launch of limited edition Swatch watches descended into chaos Saturday in several European cities and New York, with French police firing tear gas to restore order at one store near Paris.

Hundreds of people waited through the night – and in some cases for several days – hoping to get their hands on the "Royal Pop" timepieces, made in collaboration with luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet (AP).

In France, lines of hundreds of people formed through the night in several cities, and a police source said officers fired tear gas to control a 300-strong crowd outside a Swatch shop in the Paris region.

A metal shutter and two security gates were damaged in the incident, and police said the stores had underestimated the need for security.