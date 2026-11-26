Nearly four decades after Maison Margiela debuted its iconic Tabi boots in 1988, the split-toe shoe is having another moment. And judging by the number of brands getting in on the action, fashion's fascination with the hoof-like silhouette shows little sign of slowing down.

Since then, the French luxury house has reimagined the Tabi in everything from boots and ballet flats to loafers and sandals. More recently, high-street and sportswear brands have joined in, with designs such as Charles & Keith's first split-toe Mary Jane and technical tabi-inspired sneakers from Asics and designer Kiko Kostadinov.

But what is it about this unconventional shoe that keeps fashion lovers coming back for more?

WHERE THE TABI ALL BEGAN

First, a clarification: Maison Margiela did not invent the split-toe silhouette.

Its roots go back to 15th-century Japan, where tabi, a type of split-toe sock, was worn with thonged footwear such as zori (flat sandals) and geta (raised wooden clogs). Over time, cloth tabi became part of everyday and ceremonial dress, while rubber-soled versions known as jika-tabi became a staple for workers and craftspeople.