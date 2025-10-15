How Telegram became the hottest thrift 'mall' among young Singaporeans

A decade ago, "thrift shopping" in Singapore often meant sifting through racks at a charity shop or making the occasional trip to a vintage boutique. Long-running stalwarts like Deja Vu Vintage, which closed in May after 20 years, and Dustbunny Vintage, established in 2003 and still going strong, were among the few dedicated options for secondhand fashion.

Fast-forward to today, thrifting (typically low-cost, pre-loved finds) and vintage shopping (older pieces prized for their quality or era) have become part of a broader secondhand boom. What was once a niche pastime is now a mainstream weekend activity, complete with curated pop-up markets, online resellers, and an unexpected new venue: Telegram.

Increasingly, this growing scene has gone digital in ways few predicted. For a rising number of young Singaporeans, Telegram – better known as a messaging app – has become their preferred hunting ground for curated, pre-loved fashion, offering speed, exclusivity and a sense of community that other resale platforms can’t quite replicate.

WHY GEN Z AND YOUNGER MILLENNIALS ARE HOOKED

For many of these shoppers – often students or early-career twentysomethings – Telegram thrifting is more about style and community than pure bargain hunting.