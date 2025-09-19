Tom Yum perfume anyone? 7 rising Thai fragrance brands you should know about

There’s a fragrance boom in Asia, and it’s not just happening in China and Japan. Growing consumer interest in perfumes and entrepreneurship levels in the industry have also been observed in a place much closer to us – Thailand.

While fragrances within the country’s spa and wellness categories are nothing new to us, actual perfumes that are made in Thailand or crafted by Thai perfumers are something quite novel and fresh.

Like other scents that are created in Asia, Thai perfume are unique in the sense that they frequently carry cultural and traditional influences from the country itself, resulting in exotic, adventurous and thoroughly unexpected ways to experience scents.

Here are a few that show what we mean by that, from interesting brands that you’d want to check out online or on your next Bangkok holiday.