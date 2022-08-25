Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young on her K-drama debut, her love for Disney and the one thing she ‘could never’ do

“Ooh this is the first time I’m doing an interview in front of a bed. How intimate!” she quips.

I take the opportunity to ask her about her bedtime routine – specifically if she ever goes to bed with her makeup on.

“I’m going to be honest – I haven’t slept much in the last five days (because of work),” she tells me. “I napped with my makeup on a few times.”

But other than that, she’s “very strict” – she always takes off her makeup before going to bed and is a little horrified when I say that I don’t do that sometimes when I’m exhausted.

“You can’t do that!” she says. “During this promotion, I’m not going to lie, I would sometimes sleep with my makeup on, but I would never. I could never.

“I realise I could never because I had a few drinks the other day and I still erased my makeup and put on my serum. So, I realise my level of strictness through my drunkenness.”

ON AGEING GRACEFULLY

By this time I’m thinking how funny it is that I didn’t get my request for a “sleepover” but it feels like a sleepover anyway.

Young’s strict cleansing rule isn’t just for the sake of beauty; it’s also a chance to pamper herself.

“I’m learning to be present during my cleansing routine. That’s when you’re really connecting with yourself. That’s when you’re like ‘Wow, you had a long day. You did great, sweetie.’

“This is when your inner voice comes out and starts saying nice things. You know, not every time you’re nice to yourself,” she tells me.

I find it a little hard to believe that the pop star, who's had more than five well-received singles out since going solo in 2017 and who is currently pursuing acting, has time every night for a pep talk and a complete beauty routine.

“If I’m really tired, after cleansing, I will put on a face mask because it gets everything done. And then I just leave it on,” she says.

It’s my turn to be horrified: “You can do that?”

“It depends on the mask,” she reveals. “There’s the gel type, a satin type and a silk type. Don’t leave the silk type on because it dries everything up. A gel mask, you can leave on.”

I can tell she’s generous so I push for another skincare tip. I’m seated less than a metre away from her and I can’t see any signs of under eye ageing. Despite her claim that she has barely slept in days, she has no visible dark eye rings or eyebags.

“My glam team is incredible,” she says seriously. “I also drink a lot of water and electrolytes. I think that is the secret. People just think water but recently I’ve been making sure I drink a lot of electrolytes after a rehearsal.”

The topic of beauty makes Tiffany Young, who is 33, feel nostalgic.

Later that night, she is making an appearance at a Lancome event promoting the brand’s Beauty Tech flagship store, as its ambassador.

Young, like me, grew up with Lancome. We share stories of how we used to spray the brand’s inimitable Miracle fragrance as children and our unquenching lust for Juicy Tubes lip gloss.