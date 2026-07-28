Travel skincare essentials: What to pack to protect your skin on holiday

Most of us spend weeks planning what to wear on holiday but barely give a second thought to what goes into our toiletry bag. To save space, some just rely on random skincare samples.

It may seem like a harmless shortcut, but your skin could end up paying the price.

Travel can be surprisingly stressful for your skin. Hours spent in the dry cabin air, followed by sudden changes in temperature, humidity and even altitude, can throw your skin barrier off balance. Introducing unfamiliar skincare products at the same time only increases the chances of irritation, breakouts or allergic reactions.

"Deviating from our usual skincare routine when travelling could increase the severity of irritation or allergies due to the impaired recovery and changes to the skin barrier during travel," said Dr Rachel Ho, medical director of The Skin Longevity Clinic.

While you may not notice much of a difference on a short city break, the effects become more obvious during longer trips or holidays in destinations with extreme climates. Whether you're heading to a snowy mountain retreat, a tropical island or a high-altitude adventure, here's how to keep your skin comfortable and healthy throughout your trip.