She’s mastered the art of spotting fake luxury goods: Meet an authenticator from Vestiaire Collective

The global second-hand market is expected to hit US$350 billion (or S$469.49 billion) by 2027. And according to online second-hand platform Thredup’s 2023 annual resale report, it will be Gen Z and millennial consumers who will account for nearly two-thirds of this increased spending.

After all, in 2022 alone, it found that two out of every five items in a Gen Z-er’s closet was pre-loved.

And when it comes to second-hand luxury goods, specifically, research company ResearchAndMarkets.com is predicting the market to hit US$51 billion by 2028.

Whether it’s to fulfil a desire for luxury designer pieces, a love for vintage or to lead a more sustainable, waste-not life, it all contributes to how the second-hand market has become a part of the mainstream fashion world.

So where do we go to get these pre-loved pieces?

Today, there are many different offline and online options. Even big brands have joined the bandwagon. In the US, Nordstrom launched See You Tomorrow, an online marketplace that also has an in-store presence in its NYC flagship store offering pre-owned apparel and accessories. In the UK, Selfridges has a similar set-up, with its Reselfridges that is available both online and offline in its London flagship store.

And of course, there is Vestiaire Collective, the leading global online marketplace offering luxury resale and desirable pre-loved items, from ready-to-wear fashion and jewellery to bags and shoes. Besides the website, there’s also an app to make late-night in-bed browsing and shopping even easier.

THE NEED FOR AUTHENTICATORS

But when it comes to shopping for pre-loved pieces, what many are often concerned with is how authentic the items are. Fortunately, the guesswork is taken care of by credible authenticators, of which Vestiaire Collective has over 80 digital and physical authenticators.

According to one of their authenticators, Kai Ning, being one is not just about knowledge or expertise, but having a passion too. “We use all of our senses, from sight to hearing, smelling and touching to perform the job. Eventually, even your senses start building ‘muscle memory’ and help you remember how an authentic item should look, sound, smell and feel.”