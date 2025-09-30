Y2K cult bags are back: How millennials and Gen Z turned nostalgia into the year’s hottest luxury trend

Two decades after they first swung from the arms of Hollywood’s most photographed starlets, Y2K "It" bags are strutting back into the spotlight. Think Blackpink’s Lisa flaunting the Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Speedy, and Bella Hadid casually slinging a well-worn Balenciaga City, these once-retired icons are reclaiming our attention.

And no matter how you feel about the return of low-rise jeans, crop tops or unabashed logomania, there’s no denying the allure of the bags that defined the early 2000s. Add to that a perfect storm of nostalgia-fuelled millennials with disposable income, Gen Z’s appetite for vintage treasure hunts and luxury houses reissuing their greatest hits – and these darlings are once again reigning supreme.