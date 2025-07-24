How the shoe brand worn by Blackpink’s Jennie, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez chose Singapore for its first store
Beloved for its machine-washable flats and recycled materials, Vivaia is winning over celebrity fans and conscious consumers worldwide. The shoe brand’s founders tell CNA Lifestyle why they chose to open their first store in Singapore.
When it comes to fashion, everything Blackpink’s Jennie touches turns to gold – and her outing in ruby-hued Mary-Janes from sustainable footwear brand Vivaia was no exception.
After performing at Coachella this year, the K-pop star posted a casual snap of herself in the coveted shoes on Instagram. Demand for the Margot Mary-Jane surged overnight, with the style racking up over 150,000 sales globally.
But viral fame, while exhilarating, is not the cornerstone of the brand’s success. What’s powering the US-based label’s meteoric rise in just five years – from a digital-first startup to a global name with a physical flagship in Singapore – are shoes that marry sleek design, sustainability and real-world wearability.
Vivaia (pronounced vi-vai-yah) was founded in 2020 by Jeff Chan and Marina Chen, who are in their “40s”. Their origin story, as Chan tells it, began with a band-aid. “My wife has over 200 pairs of shoes, but every time she wore heels, she had to carry a band-aid,” he said. “When I asked why, she said, ‘It’s not the shoes. It’s my feet that don’t fit in them.’”
That insight became the seed of something bigger for the serial entrepreneur, who previously co-founded travel gear brand Nordace. Chan brought the idea to Chen, a footwear industry professional well-versed in sourcing and product development.
She immediately saw the potential. “The question I kept hearing from women was: Why can’t heels or dress shoes feel like sneakers?” she said. “I wanted to design shoes that didn’t force women to choose between feeling good and looking good.”
Viviaia was launched in the United States in 2020, initially operating as a direct-to-consumer online label. Today, its brand marketing and public relations teams operate out of New York, while Chan is based in Hong Kong. Chen splits her time between Asia, the United States and Europe to stay connected with their global teams and markets. The founders declined to share their nationalities, and information regarding their backgrounds is not publicly available.
A PHYSICAL HOME IN SINGAPORE
While Vivaia’s shoes are spotted on everyone from Katie Holmes to Bella Hadid, the brand’s first-ever physical store didn’t open in New York or Seoul – but right here in Singapore.
In 2023, Vivaia opened its first retail outlet at Bugis Junction, a move Chan describes as a “truly meaningful milestone”.
“What made it so special was the opportunity to let customers experience our shoes firsthand – to feel the comfort, try them on and share their feedback directly with us. That plays a big role in helping us continuously improve our designs.”
Since then, five more stores have opened in Singapore, cementing it as the brand’s regional stronghold.
“From early on, we saw strong interest from our Singaporean community on social media, especially around having a retail presence. The city's blend of style and sustainability aligned perfectly with Vivaia’s values. What surprised us most was how deeply customers connected with our story – not just the shoes,” he added.
MEET THE IT SHOES
Ask any Vivaia fan in Singapore and chances are they’ll mention the Margot Mary-Jane – the viral square-toe flat worn by Jennie. With an adjustable strap and all-day wearability, the machine-washable style has become one of the brand’s top global bestsellers.
“From the start, we had a strong sense it would resonate,” said Chen. “It’s based on our original bestseller, the Margot, but with design tweaks like adding an adjustable strap that adapts to different arch shapes, and a square toe for wider feet. Since launching it in late 2023, we’ve sold over 150,000 pairs.”
Then there’s the Sneakerina – recently spotted on Bella Hadid. “The material was a big challenge. We had to figure out how to use recycled materials to make the satin feel and capture the elegance of a ballet flat while delivering sneaker-level comfort,” she shared. "We developed a unique triple-layer sole for better support. Since satin is hard to maintain, we worked through multiple rounds of testing to make the Sneakerina machine-washable without losing its shape.”
Local customers have also made the shoes their own. “Customers here often pair the Margot Mary-Jane with breezy, minimalist looks,” said Chen. “In New York, it’s styled with jeans, a blazer and bold accessories. With the Sneakerina, we see Singaporeans styling it from work to brunch, while New Yorkers go for a more fashion-forward and playful look with different shoe laces.”
PURPOSE MEETS POLISH
In the early days, one of the brand’s biggest design challenges was striking the balance between function and form.
“For instance, the width of a shoe can pull us in two directions,” explained Chan. “On one hand, comfort typically calls for a wider fit to provide ample space, while a sleek look often demands a narrower design to achieve that chic, sexy silhouette.”
To navigate these trade-offs, Chen – who has over 20 years of experience in the footwear industry, including senior roles at Nike and Nine West – leads product development and innovation. She works closely with their teams to fine-tune structure, fit and material performance. Chan oversees branding, customer insights and operations, ensuring the business stays nimble and responsive to real-world feedback.
For Chen, Vivaia’s evolution has also been deeply personal. “I’ve experienced the same frustrations our customers have. I’ve worn heels that look beautiful but leave you in pain by the end of the day,” she said. “I’ve always believed women shouldn’t have to choose between feeling good and looking good.”
That is why, she says, every Vivaia design is shaped by her own experience. "From the chic look to the comfortable fit and timeless silhouettes, every pair is a reflection of what I’ve needed at different occasions, and what I’ve heard from women around me.”
And then there’s the woman who unknowingly inspired it all: Chan’s wife. “She’s proud – and still a little amused – to be our muse,” he said, cheekily noting that her favourite shoes seem to change as quickly as the brand evolves.
SUSTAINABILITY AT ITS CORE
Every pair of Vivaia shoes is crafted using 3D knitting technology to significantly reduce production waste. The uppers are made from recycled PET bottles – each pair repurposes about six plastic bottles, transforming them into breathable, durable yarns knit directly to shape. “Any small amounts of leftover material are recycled back into the production cycle,” said Chan.
The soles are made from sugarcane-based EVA, a non-toxic, fully recyclable material, while packaging uses recycled cardboard.
It’s all part of a larger goal: Zero-waste manufacturing.
“We have always been committed to ‘doing the hard but right things’,” Chan added. "This principle is not just a challenge, it reflects our corporate culture. We are willing to make decisions and take actions that may not gain immediate rewards, but are aimed at long-term sustainability.”
WHEN HOLLYWOOD COMES CALLING
The brand’s first big brush with fame came when actress Katie Holmes was seen in Vivaia sneakers in 2023, followed by Selena Gomez sharing the Julie Pro heels on Instagram. “That moment went viral, it really put us on the map,” said Chen. “People started recognising us as ‘the brand worn by Katie and Selena’.”
Even now, the thrill of recognition hasn’t worn off for the founders. “It’s both surreal and incredibly exciting for our team. It continues to inspire us every day,” she shared.
WHAT’S NEXT
Now in its fifth year, Vivaia shows no signs of slowing down.
The company has grown into a global team of over 200 people across design, R&D, marketing, logistics and customer care – and since its launch, has reached more than a million customers in 61 countries. Its top markets include the United States, United Kingdom and Japan.
“Over the next five years, our focus is to keep listening closely to our customers, investing in great people, and continuously improving our products,” said Chan. “We want to reach more people and make it easier for people everywhere to experience what we stand for.”
“We also hope to inspire more brands to embrace a model where comfort, style, and sustainability are not trade-offs, but the standard,” he added.