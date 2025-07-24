How the shoe brand worn by Blackpink’s Jennie, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez chose Singapore for its first store

Vivaia (pronounced vi-vai-yah) was founded in 2020 by Jeff Chan and Marina Chen, who are in their “40s”. Their origin story, as Chan tells it, began with a band-aid. “My wife has over 200 pairs of shoes, but every time she wore heels, she had to carry a band-aid,” he said. “When I asked why, she said, ‘It’s not the shoes. It’s my feet that don’t fit in them.’”

That insight became the seed of something bigger for the serial entrepreneur, who previously co-founded travel gear brand Nordace. Chan brought the idea to Chen, a footwear industry professional well-versed in sourcing and product development.

She immediately saw the potential. “The question I kept hearing from women was: Why can’t heels or dress shoes feel like sneakers?” she said. “I wanted to design shoes that didn’t force women to choose between feeling good and looking good.”

Viviaia was launched in the United States in 2020, initially operating as a direct-to-consumer online label. Today, its brand marketing and public relations teams operate out of New York, while Chan is based in Hong Kong. Chen splits her time between Asia, the United States and Europe to stay connected with their global teams and markets. The founders declined to share their nationalities, and information regarding their backgrounds is not publicly available.

A PHYSICAL HOME IN SINGAPORE

While Vivaia’s shoes are spotted on everyone from Katie Holmes to Bella Hadid, the brand’s first-ever physical store didn’t open in New York or Seoul – but right here in Singapore.