Meet Yang Yan: The rising Singaporean star putting his best foot forward
From a Star Awards nomination to competing on an international idol survival show, singer-actor Yang Yan is steadily making a name for himself. Now, he's stepping into the fashion spotlight with Onitsuka Tiger's new Tai-Chi OG.
In partnership with Onitsuka Tiger.
At just 25, Singaporean singer and actor Yang Yan has already notched up some impressive milestones in his burgeoning showbiz career.
There was his acting debut in Mediacorp Channel 8's thriller Stranger In The Dark in 2023, which earned him a Best Rising Star nomination at the 2024 Star Awards. Then came his stint as the sole Singaporean contestant on the South Korean-Chinese idol survival show Starlight Boys, where he competed alongside aspiring performers from across Asia.
And if acting, singing and dancing weren't enough, the multi-hyphenate recently added songwriter to his growing resume, releasing his debut English EP, Atomic Love, featuring four original tracks.
Clearly, the Ngee Ann Polytechnic alum isn't one to sit around waiting for opportunities to land in his lap.
His latest venture? A fashionable one, naturally. The rising star is now part of the launch initiative for Onitsuka Tiger's new Tai-Chi OG, a refreshed take on one of the Japanese label's most recognisable sneakers.
Fashion and film buffs will remember the shoe's star-making moment on the silver screen, when Uma Thurman famously sported a yellow-and-black pair with her matching jumpsuit in Quentin Tarantino's 2003 cult classic Kill Bill: Volume 1.
First introduced in the early 2000s during Onitsuka Tiger's revival as a fashion brand, the Tai-Chi was inspired by traditional tai chi footwear. Its slim silhouette and minimalist aesthetic helped establish the brand's distinctive retro-cool identity.
The new Tai-Chi OG stays true to that heritage, retaining its understated silhouette while introducing a premium leather upper accented by the signature Onitsuka Tiger Stripes.
For Yang, the brand's blend of fashion, music and popular culture strikes a personal chord.
“The brand has a strong identity that speaks to me – in terms of both its style and what it represents. They are very supportive of musicians and culture. There seems to be an affinity between the brand and me – the vibe, the style and the direction it is heading in are parallel to what I do and who I am,” he said during a Zoom interview.
FROM BEHIND THE CAMERA TO THE SPOTLIGHT
Here's something you probably wouldn't have guessed about Yang: Unlike many young artistes who get their big break through auditions or talent competitions, he quite literally knocked on showbiz's door.
Specifically, the door of NoonTalk Media, the entertainment company founded by veteran TV host and former radio DJ Dasmond Koh.
No audition tape, no elaborate career plan. Just a young man with an interest in entertainment and enough gumption to ask whether there was a job for him.
“I've always had a knack for creative work and entertainment, whether in front of the camera or behind it,” Yang revealed. “I did not go in set on a specific role. I was drawn to the vlogs and productions the company made, so I went in to see what opportunities there were – it didn't matter if they were in the front or back end to me.”
His basic editing skills landed him a job in production, where he spent the next two to three years learning the ropes behind the scenes.
“I cannot say for sure whether my boss saw star potential in me at the time, but he must have seen something, or he would not have offered me the chance to be an artiste eventually,” he recalled.
Yang sees nothing unglamorous about his unconventional route into showbiz. “I was surprised that not many people will think of walking in and asking for an opportunity the way I did. I guess passion and courage also count, and I am glad that I acted on my own initiative.”
That bold first step certainly paid off.
A REALITY CHECK ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE
If knocking on NoonTalk Media's door was Yang's first leap of faith, joining Starlight Boys was arguably his boldest move.
The international idol survival competition was an eye-opening introduction to the fiercely competitive entertainment industry.
The experience, he admitted, was “intimidating, tiring and yet fulfilling”.
“Being on the show pushed me out to the bigger world – there were participants from Korea, China, Japan and so on, and the scene is so much more competitive in these countries,” he shared.
“I met many talented people from these countries, who have been training hard since they were very young – this gave me a very real sense of where I stand.”
Although Yang didn't secure a spot in the winning group, Yang returned home with renewed determination to sharpen his performing skills and explore songwriting.
That creative push eventually led to Atomic Love, his first English EP, comprising four songs he wrote and created with his production team.
Even more impressive? Yang has never had formal music training.
A self-taught guitarist and pianist, he has relied largely on curiosity, determination and a willingness to figure things out along the way.
“I'm not an advanced player by any means, but I do well enough to be able to perform and write songs. I'd always believed there's nothing one can't learn – you just have to put your heart into it,” he said.
And there's no slowing down. Between filming a new Channel 8 drama and working on productions for other media companies, Yang is also preparing to release his first self-written Chinese single towards the end of the year.
HIS FASHION PHILOSOPHY: KEEP IT SIMPLE, BUT NEVER SLOPPY
Despite his involvement in Onitsuka Tiger's latest launch, Yang doesn't consider himself much of a fashion enthusiast.
That doesn't mean he underestimates the power of a good outfit.
“It's part of the job as an artiste,” Yang said.
“I've learnt how style is one of the qualities that can define who an artiste is and what he or she stands for. It tells a story about you to people and, like it or not, will shape the way they perceive you.”
On set and at work events, Yang is happy to let stylists push him out of his sartorial comfort zone with bolder looks. Off duty, however, he gravitates towards easy athleisure pieces and sneakers.
But don't mistake his preference for casual dressing as an excuse to look unkempt. In fact, Yang has one rather firm wardrobe rule: no slippers, even for a quick trip around the neighbourhood.
“I like to look presentable no matter what the occasion is. For example, I'd always wear proper shoes even if I'm just going nearby – no slippers or sandals for me,” he shared.
It's a small detail, but one that says plenty about his approach to dressing. Looking put-together, it seems, is less about making a grand fashion statement than taking pride in how you present yourself.
And when it comes to footwear, Onitsuka Tiger's retro-inspired designs are right up his alley.
HOW THE TAI-CHI OG WON HIM OVER
Ask Yang about his favourite Onitsuka Tiger designs and two models immediately come to mind: the Tai-Chi OG and the Tigrun.
For someone who has spent years gravitating towards chunky sneakers, the Tai-Chi OG's slim proportions offer a welcome change of pace.
“I've been wearing chunky sneakers for a while, and then came the new Tai Chi OG, which is a lot slimmer, and attractive in such a different way. I like how light on the feet it feels, as well as the retro design and colourways that are so iconic of the brand,” he shared.
With fashion's ongoing love affair with low-profile sneakers, the Tai-Chi OG feels especially relevant today. Its pared-back design makes it easy to work into an everyday wardrobe, whether paired with relaxed denim, tailored trousers or the athleisure pieces that Yang favours.
Beyond its retro appeal, what makes the shoe compelling is its confident simplicity. It doesn't rely on oversized proportions or flashy embellishments to make an impression.
In a way, that understated confidence isn't too far removed from Yang's own approach to style. He's open to experimenting with fashion as his career evolves but isn't interested in dressing up as someone he's not.
ONE STEP AT A TIME
With an acting career gathering momentum, new music in the pipeline and his involvement with Onitsuka Tiger, Yang has plenty to look forward to.
Yet, for all the promising developments, he remains refreshingly grounded about the uncertainties of showbiz.
“I don't know if I will eventually make it in this industry, but what I know is that I have to put in my all. I believe that people who sit and wait will not achieve anything. No doubt, it's sometimes also down to luck – if things work out, that's great, but if they don't, I'll have zero regrets looking back at this journey,” he said.
It's a philosophy that has served him well so far.
After all, this is someone who walked into an entertainment company without knowing whether he'd end up behind the camera or in front of it and somehow found himself doing both.
As he continues to explore where his talents might take him next, one thing seems certain: Yang isn't waiting for his big moment. He's going out and creating it.
And with the new Onitsuka Tiger Tai-Chi OG on his feet, he's doing it in style.