Meet Yang Yan: The rising Singaporean star putting his best foot forward

“Being on the show pushed me out to the bigger world – there were participants from Korea, China, Japan and so on, and the scene is so much more competitive in these countries,” he shared.

“I met many talented people from these countries, who have been training hard since they were very young – this gave me a very real sense of where I stand.”

Although Yang didn't secure a spot in the winning group, Yang returned home with renewed determination to sharpen his performing skills and explore songwriting.

That creative push eventually led to Atomic Love, his first English EP, comprising four songs he wrote and created with his production team.

Even more impressive? Yang has never had formal music training.

A self-taught guitarist and pianist, he has relied largely on curiosity, determination and a willingness to figure things out along the way.

“I'm not an advanced player by any means, but I do well enough to be able to perform and write songs. I'd always believed there's nothing one can't learn – you just have to put your heart into it,” he said.

And there's no slowing down. Between filming a new Channel 8 drama and working on productions for other media companies, Yang is also preparing to release his first self-written Chinese single towards the end of the year.

HIS FASHION PHILOSOPHY: KEEP IT SIMPLE, BUT NEVER SLOPPY

Despite his involvement in Onitsuka Tiger's latest launch, Yang doesn't consider himself much of a fashion enthusiast.

That doesn't mean he underestimates the power of a good outfit.

“It's part of the job as an artiste,” Yang said.

“I've learnt how style is one of the qualities that can define who an artiste is and what he or she stands for. It tells a story about you to people and, like it or not, will shape the way they perceive you.”