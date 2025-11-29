Cheap, good and super ‘ulu’: A JB local's guide to the best seafood eateries off the beaten path

Having tootled around greater JB for a bit (and bearing in mind my well-travelled crab-obsessed dad), here’s a list of atmospherically “ulu” (remote) seafood restaurants around Johor.

Almost all Chinese-run seafood restaurants in Johor are “Muslim-friendly”, meaning they use no pork or lard, though those conscious of this requirement might want to skip smaller establishments like You Kee and Sin Kong.

Their bigger Sungai Rengit neighbours, such as Jade Garden and Super Lobster on this list, see regular Malay-Muslim government officials and businessmen having lunch and dinner there.

Finally, we’ve included a rough price guide with each listing, from $ for the cheapest relative options to $$$ for the priciest.