In JB during Chinese New Year? Your quick guide to what’s open, where to go and what to skip
Most of Johor Bahru’s Chinese shops and eateries will shutter during CNY, but you’ll find life in the major malls and then some.

Mid Valley Southkey’s impressive CNY decorations in its central atrium on Jan 27, 2026. (Photo: David Ngiau)

David Ngiau
07 Feb 2026 08:07AM
During Chinese New Year, it’s a well-known fact that Malaysian neighbourhoods (or “tamans”) with a strong Chinese presence practically become ghost towns. And if you happen to be in Johor Bahru during this period (Feb 17 and 18) you might be wondering if there’s anything for you to do if you want to go on a walkabout.

The good news is, there is – if you know where to look and what to avoid. Here’s a quick guide.

WHAT PLACES ARE OPEN DURING CNY?

Needless to say, hotels as well as Malay and Indian establishments will stay open – and happily so to welcome CNY refugees.

As for massage parlours, the standalone ones generally close early on CNY eve and reopen on the third day, while big chains such as Siam Oriental and Lawa Lawa Spa stay open. Do note that Thai Odyssey’s seven outlets will only close at 5pm on CNY eve. At any rate, it’s always best to call ahead to book your massage, so check with your preferred provider.

As for attractions, it’s safe to say most will still be operating, though be prepared for crowds at Legoland and Johor Zoo, for instance.

AT A GLANCE: JB'S LIVELIEST AND QUIETEST AREAS DURING CNY

LIVELIEST

Tebrau core: Taman Melodies

Central: Larkin, Kampung Melayu Majidee

Northeast: Pandan

West: Tampoi (near Paradigm Mall and Angsana Johor Bahru Mall)

IN-BETWEEN

Downtown: Little India (near Tan Hiok Nee), Jalan Meldrum (Merlin Tower)

Northeast: Mount Austin, Taman Molek, Setia Tropika

West: Skudai, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah (TUTA), Eco Botanic

QUIETEST

Tebrau core: Taman Abad (KSL City Mall), Pelangi, Sri Tebrau, Sentosa

Downtown: Heritage district (Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, Jalan Dhoby)

East: Permas Jaya

Northeast: Taman Johor Jaya

West: Bukit Indah-Nusa Bestari, Perling

Collapse

YOU MIGHT WANT TO SKIP THESE MALLS

KSL City Mall side entrance. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Malls are always a good bet – just make sure you don’t head to the wrong one.

Which was what happened to JB local Agnes Lee, who once visited KSL City Mall on the second day of CNY, and found the mall shuttered, with only Pizza Hut and KFC open.

“I thought I could do a little shopping since I had no work that day, and KSL has good local stuff,” said Lee, who eventually went home a little disappointed.

KSL City Mall is unique among JB’s big malls in not banking on major and international retailers to draw shoppers, focusing instead on local goods (gadgets, trinkets, local pastries and sweets) and services (mani-pedis, massages and mobile repairs).

KSL City Mall central atrium. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Which is why it has always closed from 3pm on CNY eve through the second day, explained KSL Hotel and Resort assistant front office manager Sanjeev Vijayan.

Pizza Hut, KFC and convenience store FamilyMart at KSL’s side entrance will stay open as will Golden Screen Cinemas and I Am A Singer Family Karaoke inside (access via lift lobby C).

Meanwhile, Sutera Mall, JB’s largest neighbourhood mall, is similarly dominated by local brands and historically sees three-quarters to 90 per cent of its shops closed during CNY. You’ll also want to avoid Holiday Plaza and R&F Mall, and tamans like Nusa Bestari and Permas Jaya.

THESE MALLS SHOULD HAVE PLENTY FOR YOU

Mom could have a break at a cafe while keeping an eye on the kids at the Escape indoor gym course at Paradigm Mall. (Photo: David Ngiau)

You’ll likely find the most buzz at Paradigm Mall, which has gone above and beyond its competitors in “retail-tainment”.

With its uppermost two floors already devoted to JB’s first indoor ice-skating rink, playgrounds and youth-targeted indie shops, Paradigm Mall made the inspired move to add Escape Johor Bahru last April. The centrepiece of this unique indoor gym of tightropes, ziplines, spider-web nets, stairs and a roller coaster-like track is suspended in a five-storey atrium. All-day entry for children aged four to 12 is about RM70 (S$22) and RM105 for “big kids” 13 and above.

“Chinese New Year has always been busier for us than usual,” said Escape Johor Bahru's operations manager Nur Suriati, who has worked at Escape's other branches around Malaysia in her five years with the company.

When we asked around, more than half of the mall’s retailers surveyed indicated no plans to close for CNY. That includes smaller shops and kiosks on Paradigm Mall’s upper floors.

The biggest mall south of the Klang Valley, Mid Valley Southkey offers breathing room and a chance to quickly scope out its big tenants. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Over at Mid Valley Southkey, the presence of international brands such as Sogo, Muji, Nitori, Lego and Vans, among others, should ensure enough buzz, even with local shops taking a break.

Customer service officer Nur Athirah estimated she’s seen half the shops close for CNY, particularly on the upper floors dominated by small local retailers.

Some smaller stores have yet to decide whether they’ll shutter for CNY fully or partially. A cosmetics outlet MAC salesgirl said they’ve closed for some CNYs past but stayed open in other years, and management will post their decision on social media in the coming days.

One of Johor Bahru City Square’s two airy atriums. (Photo: David Ngiau)

More optimistically, some veteran retail staffers at Johor Bahru City Square and next door Komtar JBCC say only a third of shops close during CNY, and foot traffic remains high due to the two malls’ proximity to JB Sentral CIQ. The old downtown hub is also hugely popular with foreign workers on their day off.

Toppen Shopping Centre in Tebrau, near Mount Austin, also has enough entertainment options to keep families busy. The mall, anchored by Ikea and managed by Ikea’s Ikano Centres subsidiary, sees the most reported footfall of any mall and synergises with next-door veteran Aeon Mall Tebrau City; the Japanese-managed shopping centre also has a strong presence of international brands.

FOR THE KIDS AT JB MALLS

Paradigm Mall: Escape Joho Bahru, Blue Ice Skating Rink, Camp5 (rock-climbing), Toys R Us, Popular Bookstore

Mid Valley Southkey: Kiddytopia, KF Kiddy Circuit go-karts, Supreme Bowl, Lego Certified Store, Toys R Us

Toppen Shopping Centre: The Topp (rooftop playground), Game On Theme Park, The Parenthood (playground), Bouncetopia

Johor Bahru City Square: Laser Battle, Molly Fantasy Arcade

Komtar JBCC: Kidz Republic (playground), Chucky Cat Cafe, Meet Me DIY Workshop

Collapse

WHICH AREAS ARE LIVELY DURING CNY?

The charming and comfortable Palates & Bagels at Taman Melodies. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Beyond the malls, the lifestyle hubs of Mount Austin, Setia Tropika and Eco Botanic should be at least half open with more big chains present, but the liveliest of the townshops and neighbourhoods should be Taman Melodies in the Tebrau core.

Nimmies Pastry Cafe, one of Taman Melodies’ most popular draws. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Six of the eight establishments along Taman Melodies’ Jalan Beringin (JB’s cafe alley just north of KSL) said they’re staying open through CNY – and that’s not counting other Malay establishments there.

Surfing-themed cafe Swell By Vamos' resident kitten. The “respect the locals” rule also applies to Swell’s two resident cats, of course. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Soldiering on will be Nimmies Pastry Cafe, Palates & Bagels, Swell By Vamos, 1975 Toast And Coffee, Kampung Heritage and The Early Bird. Only My Kol Cafe confirmed their three-day closure, while Hiritsu Coffee Roastery promised to post their decision on social media soon.

WHERE TO HAVE THAT REUNION DINNER

Most standalone, family-run Chinese restaurants will take their annual break this CNY. Case in point is the famed family-run Teck Sing in Taman Sentosa, which will close on CNY eve until the fourth day. Your best bet is to either book a table at a hotel-based restaurant or with an established chain.

1. IMPERIAL PARAGON CUISINE AND KS TREASURES RESTAURANT

KS Treasures in Taman Sentosa is star chef Benson Chia’s first restaurant since returning to Johor from a career covering Singapore, Shanghai and Miami. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Two of JB’s best Chinese restaurants, helmed by star head chef Benson Chia, will stay open. Chia, who was born in Segamat, worked in Singapore (Tung Lok at Marina Bay Sands) and Shanghai but made his name at the Michelin-starred Hakkasan in Miami before returning to Johor. He started KS Treasures in Taman Sentosa in 2018, followed by Imperial Paragon Cuisine at Grand Paragon Hotel in 2023.

KS Treasures reports that only a few tables for CNY eve (with two dining sessions opening at 5pm and 7.30pm) are still available, but there’s enough space on the first day. Needless to say, you’d best decide soon and act fast.

2. PEKIN RESTAURANT

The OG Pekin Restaurant on the far east edge of Taman Sentosa still draws huge crowds. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Where-to-eat debates end when Pekin is mooted – such is the reputation of this homegrown chain of restaurants. Good thing that all five Pekin outlets will open through CNY. The Johor Jaya restaurant, located in a park, has the best ambience and is the only Pekin outlet that follows strict halal guidelines.

3. LOON SING RESTAURANT

Loon Sing Restaurant at Sunway X Park. (Photo: David Ngiau)

Loon Sing is an established chain of roomy banquet halls geared for weddings and other big events. A fourth outlet at the Sunway X Park, sits on a man-made lake and offers the novelty of dining on a boat (a motorised pontoon, to be exact).

Source: CNA/mm

