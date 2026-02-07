In JB during Chinese New Year? Your quick guide to what’s open, where to go and what to skip

During Chinese New Year, it’s a well-known fact that Malaysian neighbourhoods (or “tamans”) with a strong Chinese presence practically become ghost towns. And if you happen to be in Johor Bahru during this period (Feb 17 and 18) you might be wondering if there’s anything for you to do if you want to go on a walkabout.

The good news is, there is – if you know where to look and what to avoid. Here’s a quick guide.

WHAT PLACES ARE OPEN DURING CNY?

Needless to say, hotels as well as Malay and Indian establishments will stay open – and happily so to welcome CNY refugees.

As for massage parlours, the standalone ones generally close early on CNY eve and reopen on the third day, while big chains such as Siam Oriental and Lawa Lawa Spa stay open. Do note that Thai Odyssey’s seven outlets will only close at 5pm on CNY eve. At any rate, it’s always best to call ahead to book your massage, so check with your preferred provider.

As for attractions, it’s safe to say most will still be operating, though be prepared for crowds at Legoland and Johor Zoo, for instance.