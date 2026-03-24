Klook online travel fair offers cruise deals, discounts on tours and travel essentials from Mar 27 to 29
The three-day online event runs alongside the NATAS Travel Fair, offering travellers a way to browse and book deals from home and away from the crowds, with timed flash sales and additional member discounts.
If you’re planning a trip, there’s another round of travel deals to look out for.
Online booking platform Klook will be holding a 72-hour online travel fair from Mar 27 to 29. The online event will run alongside the 63rd NATAS Travel Fair at Singapore Expo and offer an alternative for travellers who prefer to browse deals without attending the physical fair.
During the fair, users can access sitewide discounts across travel services such as attractions, tours, transport and accommodation. Additional vouchers will be available for Klook Gold and Platinum members.
Promotions from the fair include up to 50 per cent off tours in China, with selected day tours priced under S$55 and multi-day itineraries under S$400. Cruise deals are also part of the line-up, such as S$100 off bookings with a minimum spend of S$1,000.
There are also discounts on travel essentials such as car rentals, travel insurance and eSIMs, with some items going for as much as 99 per cent off.
There will also be timed flash sales on each day of the fair at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm.
These deals feature limited-time offers on attractions and transport, including buy-one-get-one deals for attractions like Shanghai Disneyland, Legoland Malaysia and Universal Studios Beijing, as well as discounts on China high-speed rail tickets, and other selected hotel and tour bookings.
Klook is also offering additional discounts through payment partners, including up to S$100 off sitewide when using PayLater by Grab.
The online fair comes as travel demand among Singaporeans remains strong, despite global economic uncertainty. According to Klook’s Travel Pulse 2026 survey, nearly 90 per cent of Millennials and Gen Z respondents in Singapore said they plan to maintain or increase their travel budgets this year.