Klook online travel fair offers cruise deals, discounts on tours and travel essentials from Mar 27 to 29

If you’re planning a trip, there’s another round of travel deals to look out for.

Online booking platform Klook will be holding a 72-hour online travel fair from Mar 27 to 29. The online event will run alongside the 63rd NATAS Travel Fair at Singapore Expo and offer an alternative for travellers who prefer to browse deals without attending the physical fair.

During the fair, users can access sitewide discounts across travel services such as attractions, tours, transport and accommodation. Additional vouchers will be available for Klook Gold and Platinum members.

Promotions from the fair include up to 50 per cent off tours in China, with selected day tours priced under S$55 and multi-day itineraries under S$400. Cruise deals are also part of the line-up, such as S$100 off bookings with a minimum spend of S$1,000.

There are also discounts on travel essentials such as car rentals, travel insurance and eSIMs, with some items going for as much as 99 per cent off.

There will also be timed flash sales on each day of the fair at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm.

These deals feature limited-time offers on attractions and transport, including buy-one-get-one deals for attractions like Shanghai Disneyland, Legoland Malaysia and Universal Studios Beijing, as well as discounts on China high-speed rail tickets, and other selected hotel and tour bookings.

Klook is also offering additional discounts through payment partners, including up to S$100 off sitewide when using PayLater by Grab.