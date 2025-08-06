The world's most beautiful libraries and bookstores in 2025, according to 200,000 book lovers
Looking for an unconventional holiday destination? Take your cue from this selection by 1000 Libraries, a global community of book lovers that curates literary travel guides.
For many people, libraries and bookstores don’t usually top travel itineraries. They’re often seen as stopovers to pass time, not landmarks.
But some are so visually striking and rich in atmosphere, they deserve to be destinations in their own right, at least according to a global community of book lovers.
That community, known as 1000 Libraries, curates literary travel guides; and on Wednesday (Aug 6), it announced the finalists of its 2025 awards. The annual awards spotlight the world’s most beautiful book spaces.
In May, the awards team shortlisted standout spots across various categories, including libraries and bookstores. Finalists were then put to a global vote, with 200,000 readers casting their ballots over two months.
At a time when Singapore’s reading culture seems increasingly precarious – and when the need for distinct “third places” outside home and work feels more needed, especially amid a sea of homogenous malls – perhaps there’s something vital to learn from the visual allure of these spaces.
5 MOST BEAUTIFUL LIBRARIES IN THE WORLD
You could argue that a library doesn’t need to look good to serve its basic purpose of providing information, but there’s no denying even the most painful research process may feel far less arduous in these libraries.
Of the 20 shortlisted by the 1000 Libraries Awards team for voting, two of the top five have inspired some of pop culture's most iconic libraries.
5. ADMONT ABBEY LIBRARY (AUSTRIA)
At some point, every young bookworm faces the crushing realisation that they can’t actually become Belle from Beauty And The Beast. So the next best thing is to visit the real-life library that inspired the grand one in the animated classic.
Entering the world’s largest monastic library, completed in 1776, feels like you’re stepping into a sacred painting. And that’s because you kind of are.
The ceilings are adorned with frescoes – mural paintings made by applying pigment onto fresh plaster, making the artwork part of the wall itself. You might just spend more time gazing upward than buried in a book.
Address: Kirchplatz 1, 8911 Admont, Austria
4. DUKE HUMFREY'S LIBRARY (UK)
Located in the University of Oxford’s Bodleian Library, this is one of the oldest reading rooms in Europe still in use. It holds rare books and manuscripts.
Unlike more elaborate and decorated libraries, Duke Humfrey’s feels built for focus and study. Its charm is in its quiet simplicity, with dark timbre beams, old oak bookcases, narrow aisles and shelves lined with centuries-old volumes.
Address: University of Oxford, Broad St, Oxford OX1 3BG, United Kingdom
3. ABBEY LIBRARY OF ST GALLEN (SWITZERLAND)
Another library with surreal ceiling frescoes, it’s hard to believe this ethereal space in Switzerland only ranked third.
Founded in 612 by an Irish monk, it stands out as one of the world’s oldest and most significant monastic libraries. Its collection includes ancient texts and even a replica of a 16th century globe.
Address: Klosterhof 6D, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland
2. STATE LIBRARY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA
On one hand, this 189-year-old library houses a vast collection of documents tracing South Australian history from pre-colonial times.
On the other, one particular wing – the famed Mortlock Chamber, established in 1884 decades after the library as a whole had been built – is so beautiful that it’s available to hire for present day formal dinners, wedding receptions and cocktail parties.
Address: North Terrace, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia
1. THE LIBRARY OF TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN (IRELAND)
The most beautiful library in the world for 2025 is housed within a university where students might as well be studying at Hogwarts.
Often likened to the magical library from the Harry Potter series, the Library of Trinity College Dublin is Ireland’s largest, home to thousands of rare manuscripts. Its scholarly grandeur feels only fitting.
Address: Old Library, College Green, South-East Inner City, Dublin 2, D02 VR66, Ireland
5 MOST BEAUTIFUL BOOKSTORES IN THE WORLD
Does an aesthetically pleasing bookstore improve book sales or help to boost reading culture? The answer is debatable.
Still, this selection might make even the most jaded believe again in the power of independent bookselling in the digital age.
A total of 19 bookstores were shortlisted for voting, based on metrics ranging from social media engagement to online reviews.
5. WORD ON THE WATER (UK)
It’s often said that reading can transport you to another world – but rarely is it as literal as stepping aboard a floating bookstore.
Permanently moored on Regent’s Canal in London, Word on the Water is a barge turned bookshop offering a curated mix of new and secondhand titles in English. Its charm is matched only by its eclectic lineup of events, including poetry readings and writing workshops.
Address: Regent’s Canal Towpath, London N1C 4LW, United Kingdom
4. THE GENTLY MAD BOOKSHOP (UK)
Where has the Queen of England had her books bound? Here, apparently.
This family-run bookbinder specialises in leather and cloth-bound volumes, offering expert restoration services.
On the retail side, the store focuses on used and antiquarian books, with a curated selection spanning children’s literature, art, philosophy and local interest.
Address: 2 Summer Pl, Edinburgh EH3 5NR, United Kingdom
3. EL ATENEO GRAND SPLENDID (ARGENTINA)
As expected, this isn’t the Argentine bookshop’s first accolade. In 2019, National Geographic named it the world’s most gorgeous bookstore.
Never mind that it has only a small section of English titles – finding a spot to read under its painted domed ceiling and ornate mouldings makes it well worth the trip.
Set in a 1919 theatre house, it has transformed viewing boxes into reading nooks, with shelves lining the main floor and the former stage now serving as a cafe with a view overlooking the store.
Address: Av. Sta. Fe 1860, C1123 Cdad. Autonoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
2. SHAKESPEARE AND COMPANY (FRANCE)
Some might have first learnt of Shakespeare and Company in the mid-2010s, when stylised photos of it made the rounds on microblogging site Tumblr.
Founded in Paris in 1951, this English-language bookshop has reportedly counted literary icons like James Baldwin and Anais Nin among its clientele. The area itself holds heritage significance too, with the store located across the renowned Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Address: 37 Rue de la Bucherie, 75005 Paris, France
1. BOEKHANDEL DOMINICANEN (NETHERLANDS)
Housed in a restored 13th-century Gothic church, this multi-level bookstore blends historic architecture with contemporary offerings.
Beneath soaring vaulted ceilings and original frescoes, you can browse a wide range of titles and even explore a music section stocked with CDs and vinyl records.
The space also has a cafe that hosts readings, live music performances – and with its newest accolade, perhaps many more book lovers from around the world in due time.
Address: Dominicanerkerkstraat 1, 6211 CZ Maastricht, Netherlands
WAIT, WHAT ABOUT ASIA?
While the 1000 Libraries Awards team may have shortlisted a few book places in Asia, beauty is in the eye of the beholder after all. A single Asian spot – a bookstore in China – made it to the Top 10 in its list.
DUJIANYAN ZHONGSHUGE (CHINA)
This literary haven at the second floor of a shopping mall in Chengdu was named the sixth most beautiful bookstore in the world, according to the 200,000 voters.
One thing's for sure: It's certainly Instagrammable. The mirrored ceiling reflects its high arches, tall columns, curved bookcases and spiral staircase, making it feel like you're amongst neverending shelves. The biggest challenge just might be leaving the place.
Address: 2F Chengdu Rongchuanmao Mall, No. 1 Zhizhen Road, Dujiangyan City, Chengdu, Sichuan, China
The full lists of the world’s most beautiful book places in 2025, according to the 1000 Libraries Awards, are available on its website.