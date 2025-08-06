The world's most beautiful libraries and bookstores in 2025, according to 200,000 book lovers

For many people, libraries and bookstores don’t usually top travel itineraries. They’re often seen as stopovers to pass time, not landmarks.

But some are so visually striking and rich in atmosphere, they deserve to be destinations in their own right, at least according to a global community of book lovers.

That community, known as 1000 Libraries, curates literary travel guides; and on Wednesday (Aug 6), it announced the finalists of its 2025 awards. The annual awards spotlight the world’s most beautiful book spaces.

In May, the awards team shortlisted standout spots across various categories, including libraries and bookstores. Finalists were then put to a global vote, with 200,000 readers casting their ballots over two months.

At a time when Singapore’s reading culture seems increasingly precarious – and when the need for distinct “third places” outside home and work feels more needed, especially amid a sea of homogenous malls – perhaps there’s something vital to learn from the visual allure of these spaces.

5 MOST BEAUTIFUL LIBRARIES IN THE WORLD

You could argue that a library doesn’t need to look good to serve its basic purpose of providing information, but there’s no denying even the most painful research process may feel far less arduous in these libraries.

Of the 20 shortlisted by the 1000 Libraries Awards team for voting, two of the top five have inspired some of pop culture's most iconic libraries.

5. ADMONT ABBEY LIBRARY (AUSTRIA)