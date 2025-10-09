Logo
Logo

Travel

7 hotels in Singapore make it to inaugural global Michelin Keys selection, Raffles Hotel Singapore earns 3 keys
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Travel

7 hotels in Singapore make it to inaugural global Michelin Keys selection, Raffles Hotel Singapore earns 3 keys

According to the Michelin Guide, the Michelin Keys honour "the most outstanding stays" within its hotel selection.

7 hotels in Singapore make it to inaugural global Michelin Keys selection, Raffles Hotel Singapore earns 3 keys

Raffles Hotel Singapore was the only hotel in Singapore to be awarded three Michelin keys. (Photo: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
09 Oct 2025 12:57PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2025 01:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

On Thursday (Oct 9), the Michelin Guide announced that over 2,400 hotels worldwide have been awarded in its inaugural global Michelin Keys selection – with seven of them hailing from Singapore. Just like how the famed Michelin Star honours excellent restaurants, the Michelin Key recognises hotels that provide outstanding stays.

The seven hotels in Singapore that have been awarded Michelin Keys are:

THREE KEYS

Raffles Hotel Singapore

ONE KEY

Artyzen Singapore

Capella Singapore

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Parkroyal Collection Pickering Singapore

Raffles Sentosa Singapore

 

According to the Michelin Guide, there are five universal criteria when it comes to selecting hotels for the Michelin Keys: Excellence in architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price and having a significant contribution to the neighbourhood.

In a statement, Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said: "One hundred twenty-five years after its creation as a guide for discerning travellers, the Michelin Guide is once again redefining excellence – this time in the world of hospitality. 

"With the introduction of the Michelin Keys, the Guide establishes a new, global and independent benchmark for outstanding hotel experiences."
 

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Michelin Guide Singapore hotels hotel Luxury Destinations Weekend escapes
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement