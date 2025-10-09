7 hotels in Singapore make it to inaugural global Michelin Keys selection, Raffles Hotel Singapore earns 3 keys

According to the Michelin Guide, there are five universal criteria when it comes to selecting hotels for the Michelin Keys: Excellence in architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price and having a significant contribution to the neighbourhood.

In a statement, Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said: "One hundred twenty-five years after its creation as a guide for discerning travellers, the Michelin Guide is once again redefining excellence – this time in the world of hospitality.

"With the introduction of the Michelin Keys, the Guide establishes a new, global and independent benchmark for outstanding hotel experiences."

