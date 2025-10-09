7 hotels in Singapore make it to inaugural global Michelin Keys selection, Raffles Hotel Singapore earns 3 keys
According to the Michelin Guide, the Michelin Keys honour "the most outstanding stays" within its hotel selection.
On Thursday (Oct 9), the Michelin Guide announced that over 2,400 hotels worldwide have been awarded in its inaugural global Michelin Keys selection – with seven of them hailing from Singapore. Just like how the famed Michelin Star honours excellent restaurants, the Michelin Key recognises hotels that provide outstanding stays.
The seven hotels in Singapore that have been awarded Michelin Keys are:
THREE KEYS
Raffles Hotel Singapore
ONE KEY
Artyzen Singapore
Capella Singapore
Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
Mandarin Oriental Singapore
Parkroyal Collection Pickering Singapore
Raffles Sentosa Singapore
According to the Michelin Guide, there are five universal criteria when it comes to selecting hotels for the Michelin Keys: Excellence in architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price and having a significant contribution to the neighbourhood.
In a statement, Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said: "One hundred twenty-five years after its creation as a guide for discerning travellers, the Michelin Guide is once again redefining excellence – this time in the world of hospitality.
"With the introduction of the Michelin Keys, the Guide establishes a new, global and independent benchmark for outstanding hotel experiences."