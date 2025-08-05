Malaysia's Ombak Festival 2025: Simply Red, Joss Stone and The Pinholes among music acts performing

If you're looking for something fun to do overseas with your family this September school holiday or want some relaxing time by the beach, head to Malaysia's Ombak Festival 2025. Held at Desaru Coast in Johor, Malaysia, the festival will take place from Sep 12 to 14 and feature electrifying performances from top global music acts, food from the region's top chefs, art exhibitions and game stalls.

Some of the music acts to look forward to include chart-topping English band Simply Red, English singer-songwriter Joss Stone, Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow, Singapore band The Pinholes and American musicians George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic.

Festival-goers can savour rich ingredients and dishes from the ASEAN region, courtesy of Sazon Tapas & Grill by Andrew Walsh, Carbon KL and Flavours of Johor.

Once you've had your fill, take a chill pill and explore Pasar Seloka at Ombak Festival, a marketplace with handcrafted goodies.