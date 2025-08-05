Malaysia's Ombak Festival 2025: Simply Red, Joss Stone and The Pinholes among music acts performing
Ombak Festival 2025 will take place at Desaru Coast in Johor, Malaysia, from Sep 12 to 14. A one-day (Friday) pass starts at RM200 (S$61).
If you're looking for something fun to do overseas with your family this September school holiday or want some relaxing time by the beach, head to Malaysia's Ombak Festival 2025. Held at Desaru Coast in Johor, Malaysia, the festival will take place from Sep 12 to 14 and feature electrifying performances from top global music acts, food from the region's top chefs, art exhibitions and game stalls.
Some of the music acts to look forward to include chart-topping English band Simply Red, English singer-songwriter Joss Stone, Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow, Singapore band The Pinholes and American musicians George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic.
Festival-goers can savour rich ingredients and dishes from the ASEAN region, courtesy of Sazon Tapas & Grill by Andrew Walsh, Carbon KL and Flavours of Johor.
Once you've had your fill, take a chill pill and explore Pasar Seloka at Ombak Festival, a marketplace with handcrafted goodies.
Tickets for the Ombak Festival 2025 can be bought at this website, with prices starting at RM200 (S$61) for a one-day (Friday) pass and three-day passes going for RM650.
Singaporeans who want to get to Desaru Coast, home to several five-star resorts, can simply board a ferry at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal or drive to the destination.
In a statement, Karina Ridzuan, director of Ombak Festival, said: "For our second year, building on our intentionally diverse ethos, we are going bolder in vision, broader in scope and bursting with Southeast Asian soul. The play this year is to intrepidly represent the best of ASEAN by uniting global icons with regional talents to stage an unparalleled experience of live music, taste explorations and artistic expression in one ultimate weekend."
More information can be found on Ombak Festival 2025's website.