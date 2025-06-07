Plan your Osaka Expo 2025 visit: 14 must-see pavilions, things to do and top tips

If you are headed to Osaka soon, you’ll want to add visiting Expo 2025 to your itinerary.

World Expos are large-scale international events held every five years in a different country, bringing together nations to showcase innovations, culture, and ideas on a global stage.

Expo 2025 – officially titled Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan – is the latest edition of this historic series, running until Oct 13, with the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”.