Plan your Osaka Expo 2025 visit: 14 must-see pavilions, things to do and top tips
Must-see pavilions include the interactive Saudi village, future-themed Korea Pavilion, and Singapore’s red sphere built with recycled aluminium discs.
If you are headed to Osaka soon, you’ll want to add visiting Expo 2025 to your itinerary.
World Expos are large-scale international events held every five years in a different country, bringing together nations to showcase innovations, culture, and ideas on a global stage.
Expo 2025 – officially titled Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan – is the latest edition of this historic series, running until Oct 13, with the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”.
With over 160 countries, regions and international organisations showcasing their latest technologies and unique cultures in specially designed pavilions, think of Expo 2025 as the place to not only find inspiration for your next travel destination but to see what the future might hold, under one roof.
Or in this case, under the Grand Ring, the architectural centerpiece and symbol of Expo 2025.
THE GRAND RING: A HOT SPOT FOR PHOTOS AND STAYING COOL
Visible from the air when flying into Osaka (sit on the left side of the plane), the Grand Ring, designed by famed Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, represents global connection and unity among diverse cultures and nations.
The ring is about 30m wide and 20m high on the outside, and built from 70 per cent Japanese cedar and cypress woods, and 30 per cent Scots pine,
Measuring 675m in diameter, the Grand Ring holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest wooden architectural structure in the world, and is built using a fusion of modern construction methods and traditional Japanese nuki joints, where horizontal beams are slotted through vertical posts, a technique seen in temples and shrines.
Besides being visually stunning, the Grand Ring serves as the main circulation route and also provides shelter from wind, rain and sunlight.
In the evenings, head up to the Ring Skywalk, a 12m high elevated walkway that stretches 2km around the site, for a panoramic view of the Expo site and Osaka Bay, and to catch the sunset.
PAVILIONS WORTH QUEUING FOR
Expo 2025 Osaka is projected to attract approximately 28.2 million visitors according to a target set by the Japanese government and the Expo organisers, which averages out to about 150,000 visitors per day. With such a figure, crowds are to be expected, which means lots of waiting in line to enter the pavilions, sometimes for hours.
Some pavilions require reservation, but even then, an entry spot is not guaranteed, which means unless you want to spend weeks visiting the Expo, you’ll need to narrow down which pavilions to visit.
I spent three days at the Expo and managed to cover some pavilions that I wanted to see, but also had no luck with others.
Below are the ones I visited and would recommend.
Top of the list is the Japan Pavilion, which embodies the concept of “Between Lives,” focusing on the relay and cycle of life. Its architecture and exhibition design explore themes of circulation, sustainability, and the interconnectedness of people, nature, and society. The pavilion also incorporates a biogas plant that processes food waste from the Expo grounds.
The Korea Pavilion explores what Korean society may look like in 2040, focusing on values that endure over time and the convergence of cultural heritage with technological innovation. A fun activity requires visitors to record their voices, which are then transformed by AI into orchestral music, accompanied by synchronised light shows. This interactive experience symbolises unity and the blending of individual contributions into a collective harmony.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion is designed as a contemporary “village” that channels the spirit, textures, and urban fabric of traditional Saudi towns and cities. Visitors walk through winding alleyways and shaded courtyards. At the end of the tour, enjoy a cup of Saudi coffee that is infused with cardamom.
The Baltic Pavilion doesn’t boast any fancy architecture while featuring contributions from artists, entrepreneurs, and ordinary citizens of Latvia and Lithuania. There’s also an exhibit of around 300 plant specimens from Baltic meadows, highlighting their uses for health and well-being. But what’s more meaningful is the chance to plant a virtual tree, which will then be physically planted in the Baltic forests by professional foresters, demonstrating a tangible way Expo visitors can contribute to a greener future.
The Blue Ocean Dome is dedicated to the theme of sustainable use and revitalisation of the world’s oceans. It serves as both an architectural statement with its three domes each made from sustainable materials, such as bamboo and cardboard tubes, and an educational hub, aiming to inspire action on marine conservation and the reduction of plastic pollution.
The Future City Pavilion requires a reservation, and do choose the one that also allows you access to the participatory theatre. The pavilion offers 15 immersive experiences simulating life in a sustainable, technologically advanced city. What’s fun is visitors get to participate in creating their version of what the future may be like.
The Osaka Healthcare Pavilion blends futuristic healthcare technology, interactive experiences, and the spirit of Osaka innovation. Visitors can glimpse their future selves, engage with next-generation medical advances, and explore the evolving relationship between humans, machines, and society. This is also where visitors can view the Human Washing Machine, an evolved version of the famous 1970 Osaka Expo machine, now using fine bubbles and sensors to cleanse both body and mind.
PAVILIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL BUFFS
Expo 2025 also serves as a global stage for cutting-edge, experimental, and sustainable architecture, featuring bold designs from some of the world’s most influential architects and studios.
The best thing is you can appreciate the architecture without having to queue. Here are some standouts.
Designed by French architecture firm Coldefy in collaboration with Italian studio CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, the France Pavilion draws the visitor in. Striking features include the helical copper-clad staircase that brings visitors into the exhibition space, that also doubles as an elevated viewing platform and gathering space, and the 17m high fabric curtains that move with the wind and light, animating the facade.
The Qatar Pavilion celebrates the country’s deep connection to the sea, its maritime heritage, and its vision for sustainable innovation and global partnership. Designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, the pavilion’s form evokes a traditional Qatari dhow, a wooden sailing vessel, using a sweeping, scalloped timber structure draped in flowing white fabric, symbolising sails catching the breeze.
The Poland Pavilion is eye-catching for its striking wooden structure shaped like a dynamic wave, symbolising the spread of Polish creativity and innovation. Designed by Alicja Kubicka and Borja Martínez of Interplay ArchitectsIts, the pavilion’s organic form uses the traditional Japanese kigumi koho joinery technique, reflecting a dialogue between Polish and Japanese craftsmanship.
The Singapore Pavilion is a 17m tall red sphere, inspired by our Little Red Dot nickname. Designed by DP Architects, the exterior is covered with over 17,000 recycled aluminum discs, referencing Japan’s tradition of ema (votive tablets for wishes) and symbolising collective dreams and sustainability.
It is hard not to be captivated by the null2 Pavilion (pronounced "nurunuru"), created by Japanese media artist Yoichi Ochiai. The pavilion’s exterior is covered in a specially developed “mirror membrane”. This reflective surface constantly ripples and distorts, creating an ever-changing landscape and inviting visitors to contemplate the relationship between self, others, and the environment
On certain days, the Expo Hall is opened for theatrical performances and concerts. Designed by Toyo Ito & Associates, the structure is better known by its nickname, “Shining Hat”, because of the building’s distinctive golden circular roof, which when seen from certain angles, appears to create a hole in the sky.
HANDY TIPS WHEN VISITING
- Expo 2025 is located on the man-made island Yumeshima. There are two entrances to the site. The East gate has direct access to Yumeshima Station, and is connected to Osaka City via the Osaka Metro Chuo Line. The West gate has buses that run to major nearby stations. I find the metro the easiest way to get to and from Yumeshima.
- If you have not yet bought tickets to the Expo 2025 Osaka, you can do so here. Tickets cost from JPY6,000 (S$54). You will need to register for an Expo 2025 ID, before purchasing tickets.
- Arrive slightly before your designated entry time, so you don’t have to queue too long to enter. But be prepared that it will take at least 30 minutes to enter.
- All bags are scanned and canned drinks are not allowed to be brought in.
- Screenshot your QR-coded tickets and have them ready to be scanned at the entry to the Expo 2025. You will also need to show the QR code to enter pavilions that require a reservation.
- Take advantage of the reservation and lottery application to enter the pavilions. Depending on how far ahead your visit is, there is the option for a two-month or seven-day advance lottery. You will be informed via email, if you have scored a reservation to the pavilion.
- If you’re unable to get advanced reservations, try your luck again on the day of the visit, after passing through the entry gates.
- Download the Expo2025 Visitors app, which allows you to access your tickets, make reservations, and find pavilions. The only downside is you have to constantly log into the app.
- Bring a water bottle along, as there are numerous water coolers and bottle washing spots dotted across the venue.
- Make waiting in line a more experience by bringing along a foldable stool, and an umbrella, as you might have to queue in the sun.
- Expo 2025 is a cashless event.
SHOPPING AND DINING
When it comes to shopping, there is no shortage of items featuring the official mascot, Myaku-Myaku, a mysterious and shape-shifting creature, with a body made of red “cells” and blue “water,” symbolising life’s pulse and the continuous flow of wisdom, technology, and culture through generations.
There are Myaku-Myaku stuffed dolls, sunglasses, snacks, artworks and even face masks. These are readily available at the official stores on site. Some of the country pavilions also have their retail section, as well as several other stores selling souvenirs and snacks.
Visitors will not go hungry at the Expo, which offers bountiful dining options. Several country pavilions have restaurants or cafes, offering visitors a sample of their cuisine. Keep an eye out for the separate queue to enter the restaurants and be prepared to wait in line.
There are also food trucks and food courts, while popular Japanese chain restaurants, Sushiro and Kura, also have outlets on site.
STAMP RALLY AND OTHER FUN STUFF TO DO
Part of the fun of attending a World Expo is collecting stamps from the pavilions. Purchase a Stamp Passport at the official Expo 2025 and visit each pavilion to collect a stamp. A special bonus stamp is available and changes with each month.
Get a selfie with the life-sized Gundam at the Gundam Next Future Pavilion. At 17m tall, the statue is displayed kneeling on one knee with its right arm raised high, symbolising reaching out to the universe and the future.
The Japanese summer is harsh, and when you need to chill out, head to Ice Cool Spot, an innovative, eco-friendly rest area that uses solar-powered ice thermal storage, or to Foresting Architecture, pavilions which were created using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology with plant-based, biodegradable resin.
The Expo Arena is away from the pavilions, but worth checking out. It makes for a great picnic spot, and on certain days, it turns into an event space, complete with live music and food stalls.