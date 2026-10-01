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Pan Pacific Hotels Group has 10 new-build and renovation projects planned across Southeast Asia in 2027
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Pan Pacific Hotels Group has 10 new-build and renovation projects planned across Southeast Asia in 2027

Among the new properties being developed are Pan Pacific Phnom Penh and Parkroyal Siem Reap.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group has 10 new-build and renovation projects planned across Southeast Asia in 2027

An artist's impression of Pan Pacific Phnom Penh. (Photo: Pan Pacific Hotels Group)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
01 Oct 2026 07:49AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2026 07:52AM)
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Hospitality company Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) has 10 new-build and major renovation projects planned across Southeast Asia in 2027. 

The move is part of the Singapore-headquartered group's Version 2 strategy, which encompasses collaborations with renowned architects and designers, as well as investments in technology and efforts to strengthen its operations.

More than half of its portfolio has been newly built, redesigned or significantly renovated since 2020. 

The 10 projects are:

  • Pan Pacific Phnom Penh
  • Parkroyal Siem Reap
  • Siam Pan Pacific Bangkok
  • Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Thonglor, Bangkok
  • Parkroyal Hanoi
  • Parkroyal Serviced Suites Manila Bay
  • Parkroyal Jakarta
  • Parkroyal Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur
  • Parkroyal Gurney Bay Penang
  • Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore
Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore. (Photo: Pan Pacific Hotels Group)

The projects include new developments across the region, as well as the transformation of Parkroyal Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur, Parkroyal Gurney Bay Penang and Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore.

The group's 2027 pipeline will also introduce its luxury Pan Pacific brand to Bangkok and Phnom Penh, through Siam Pan Pacific Bangkok and Pan Pacific Phnom Penh.

According to PPHG, the renovation of Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore, "further strengthens a proposition rooted in biophilic design and eco-wellness".

In a statement, Choe Peng Sum, CEO of PPHG, said: "The market has moved, and we have to move with it. People are living differently, and therefore they are travelling differently. The boundaries between work and leisure, business and personal time, travel and wellbeing are becoming increasingly fluid. We cannot respond to that with yesterday's hotel model.

"Version 2 is our response to that change. It is about creating hotels that are more relevant to how people live today – through better design, stronger wellbeing propositions, more responsible infrastructure, technology that makes the experience easier, and brands with a much clearer point of view."

Source: CNA/hq

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