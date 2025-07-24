A Pokemon theme park will open in Japan in 2026
According to The Pokemon Company, PokePark Kanto will be the "first permanent outdoor Pokemon attraction".
Come 2026, there will be more reasons for you to visit Japan. On Tuesday (Jul 22), The Pokemon Company provided an update on its upcoming theme park PokePark Kanto – a venture that was first announced in 2023.
PokePark Kanto is set to be the "first permanent outdoor Pokemon attraction" and will be housed within the Yomiuriland amusement park in Tokyo, Japan.
Spanning over 26,000 sqm, PokePark Kanto will be made of two distinct areas: Sedge Town and Pokemon Forest.
You'll finally know what it's like to explore a town in the Pokemon universe at Sedge Town. Here, you can visit iconic fixtures of the franchise, including the Pokemon Center, a Poke Mart and even a Pokemon Gym.
The area will even have a fountain, as well as shops selling merchandise.
If you want to witness Pokemon in their natural habitat, head to Pokemon Forest which spans nearly 500 metres in length. The area comprises many different terrains, including hilly paths, tall grass, tunnels and rocky trails – just like in the games.
In a statement, Junichi Masuda, chief creative fellow at The Pokémon Company, said: "Pokemon has grown so much thanks to lots of support from many people. So we wanted to make a place everyone could come together and enjoy.
"A space where Pokemon will always be and where people and Pokemon can have fun together. That wish prompted us to begin work on a world where Pokemon truly exist."
PokePark Kanto is set to open in early 2026, with advanced ticket sales expected to begin late this year.