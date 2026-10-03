Spotting pygmy elephants, eating UFO tarts: Why Sandakan should be on your Sabah travel list

One curious fact about human nature is that the grass is invariably greener on the other side.

This came into focus when I visited Sandakan, Sabah, in Malaysian Borneo, which is just a hop, skip and budget airline journey away.

The place was teeming with Europeans who had travelled 10,000 km southeast to see hornbills and macaques in their native habitat.

Meanwhile, us Singaporeans are travelling 10,000 km northwest to appraise Aperol spritzes in their natural habitat.

Northeastern Sabah attracts, en masse, the kind of eco-travellers who have enormous telephoto lenses and like to aim them at something you can’t see in the trees even if you squint very hard, causing you to wonder if you are a victim in a hidden camera prank, until you finally espy the red breast of a Hello Kitty-sized kingfisher (viz, two apples tall).