Scoot launching new flights to Indonesian destinations, including Labuan Bajo, from December

Known for its lively traditional markets and unique culinary offerings, Palembang is one of Indonesia’s oldest cities. From Jan 15, 2026, Scoot will begin four times weekly flights to Palembang on the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, with one-way economy class fares starting from S$129.

Semarang, on the other hand, is abundant in cultural heritage and Dutch colonial architecture, with famous landmarks such as the Lawang Sewu building, which is now used as a museum and gallery, and the Great Mosque of Central Java. Scoot will begin three times weekly flights to Semarang on the Airbus A320 family aircraft from Dec 23 this year, increasing to four times weekly from Jan 1, 2026. One-way economy class fares to Semarang will start from S$125.

Flights to the above-mentioned locations are now available for booking via Scoot's website.

In addition to these new flights, Scoot will progressively increase flight frequencies to 11 existing destinations from this month: Bangkok, Bali, Jakarta, Koh Samui, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Manado, Penang, Surabaya, Vientiane and Yogyakarta.

In a statement, Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, said: “We are proud to strengthen Scoot’s presence in Indonesia with the launch of new flights to Labuan Bajo, Medan, Palembang and Semarang.

“These additions underscore our commitment to strengthen our network connectivity in Southeast Asia and provide accessible and seamless connections to the rest of the wider SIA Group network through Singapore. We will continue to seize new opportunities to expand our footprint and offer customers more travel options and memorable experiences.”