Scoot launching flights to Okinawa, Tokyo Haneda and Chiang Rai as early as December this year

Good news for those who want to get a head start on planning wallet-friendly vacations this December onwards. Low-cost carrier Scoot announced on Tuesday (Aug 12) that it will be launching flights to three new destinations between December this year and March next year: Okinawa, Chiang Rai and Tokyo (Haneda).

Flights to Okinawa will be the first to launch, departing on Dec 15, three times a week. One-way economy class fares to the Japanese prefecture start from S$190, inclusive of taxes.

Travel bugs who want to experience Chiang Rai's gorgeous temples and scenic hills with Scoot can do so from Jan 1 next year. Flights to the Thai city will operate five times a week and one-way economy class fares will start from S$128.

From Mar 1, Scoot passengers travelling to Tokyo can finally opt to land at Haneda Airport as the carrier will be launching daily flights there. Just like Okinawa, one-way economy class fares to Tokyo (Haneda) will start at S$190.

Flights to all three destinations are now available for booking via Scoot's website.