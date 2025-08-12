Scoot launching flights to Okinawa, Tokyo Haneda and Chiang Rai as early as December this year
The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines announced on Tuesday (Aug 12) that it will launch flights to three new destinations.
Good news for those who want to get a head start on planning wallet-friendly vacations this December onwards. Low-cost carrier Scoot announced on Tuesday (Aug 12) that it will be launching flights to three new destinations between December this year and March next year: Okinawa, Chiang Rai and Tokyo (Haneda).
Flights to Okinawa will be the first to launch, departing on Dec 15, three times a week. One-way economy class fares to the Japanese prefecture start from S$190, inclusive of taxes.
Travel bugs who want to experience Chiang Rai's gorgeous temples and scenic hills with Scoot can do so from Jan 1 next year. Flights to the Thai city will operate five times a week and one-way economy class fares will start from S$128.
From Mar 1, Scoot passengers travelling to Tokyo can finally opt to land at Haneda Airport as the carrier will be launching daily flights there. Just like Okinawa, one-way economy class fares to Tokyo (Haneda) will start at S$190.
Flights to all three destinations are now available for booking via Scoot's website.
Scoot has also announced that it will be increasing flight frequencies across the board to keep up with demand during the upcoming holiday season.
For instance, flights to Bangkok will be increased from 35 to 39 times weekly starting this month while flights to Jeju will increase from five to seven times weekly from January 2026.
In a statement, Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, said: "We are thrilled to expand Scoot’s network in Asia with new routes to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo (Haneda), offering our customers even more travel options.
"In addition, the upcoming increase in services to some cities will support stronger demand for air travel during the year-end and new year holiday periods. We will continue to look for opportunities to connect our customers to new travel experiences and memorable journeys with Scoot."