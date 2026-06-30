Scoot launches Spider-Man themed aircraft on selected flights until September

Your favourite web-crawler is now taking to the skies, literally. Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), is collaborating with Sony Pictures on Spider-Man-themed aircraft. There will be two planes decked out in decals and decorations featuring the superhero: a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and an Airbus A321neo.

The inaugural flights on the themed aircraft are scheduled for Tokyo (Haneda) on Tuesday (Jun 30) aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Chiang Mai on Jul 1 aboard the Airbus A321neo.

Thereafter, the two themed aircraft will be rostered on flights to selected cities in Australia, China, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand.

The collaboration will last till Sep 13.

On board, guests can look forward to special headrest covers as well as music from the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.