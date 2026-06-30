Scoot launches Spider-Man themed aircraft on selected flights until September
There will be two Scoot aircraft themed after Spider-Man: an Airbus A321neo and a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Your favourite web-crawler is now taking to the skies, literally. Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), is collaborating with Sony Pictures on Spider-Man-themed aircraft. There will be two planes decked out in decals and decorations featuring the superhero: a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and an Airbus A321neo.
The inaugural flights on the themed aircraft are scheduled for Tokyo (Haneda) on Tuesday (Jun 30) aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Chiang Mai on Jul 1 aboard the Airbus A321neo.
Thereafter, the two themed aircraft will be rostered on flights to selected cities in Australia, China, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand.
The collaboration will last till Sep 13.
On board, guests can look forward to special headrest covers as well as music from the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Passengers can also nab exclusive merch on board. Those who purchase either a Hero's Snack Combo (S$8) or a Hero's Fuel Combo (S$15) can score a mystery movie flight tag.
Meanwhile, those who spend S$50 on duty-free shopping will receive an exclusive movie tote bag.
In a statement, Calvin Chan, chief commercial officer of Scoot, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bringing our customers a truly immersive and memorable travel experience. Beyond our continual efforts to deliver quality service and value, this collaboration demonstrates Scoot’s commitment to constantly push boundaries and look for innovative ways to delight our customers."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres in Singapore on Jul 30. The movie is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as he navigates a world that no longer remembers him while battling an unseen enemy.